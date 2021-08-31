Mike Richards is no longer the executive producer on Jeopardy! or Wheel of Fortune. Suzanne Prete, Sony Picture Television's Senior Vice President of Global Licensing and Brand Management for Gameshows and Games, announced the news to show staff in a memo Tuesday.

The news comes just twenty days after Richards was announced as the new permanent Jeopardy! host. Concerns regarding racist and sexist comments on his podcast, The Randumb Show, as well a discrimination suit against him from his time executive producing The Price Is Right, quickly embroiled the show in controversy, leading Richards to step down as host nine days later. "We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks," Prete's memo reads. "That clearly has not happened."

After briefly halting production on the quiz show's 38th season, production resumed with actress Mayim Bialik serving as guest host. Bialik was announced alongside Richards as the permanent host of the show's primetime and spin-off specials, beginning with the Jeopardy! National College Championship for ABC. No other guest hosts have been announced, but the previous season featured an array of guest hosts, ranging from former Jeopardy! champions Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, to broadcasters like Katie Couric and Anderson Cooper, to actors like Bialik and LeVar Burton, who was tapped after fans waged a passionate social media campaign.

Behind the camera, Richards' executive producer roles will be filled by Michael Davies on an interim basis. Davies' previous executive production experience includes rival syndicated quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Here's hoping that experience can help steer Jeopardy! out of this unfortunate chapter in its venerable history.

Season 38 of Jeopardy! is set to premiere on September 13, along with Season 39 of Wheel of Fortune. Read Prete's full memo below:

Dear Team, I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately. We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened. Michael Davies from Embassy Row has agreed to help with production on an interim basis until further notice. Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season. I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks. As Ravi mentioned last week, I will be more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward and I am looking forward to working closely with all of you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything. Sincerely, Suzanne

