IMDb TV is adding another high-profile series to its list of free offerings. Deadline reports that The Good Place creator Mike Schur has teamed up with Shea Serrano for Primo, a coming-of-age comedy series that had just been ordered to series at the streamer. The series, currently under a working title, is based partially on Serrano’s life, following a Mexican-American teen balancing college aspirations and expectations from his peers with cultural norms and a home life dominated by a single mother and help from five uncles.

The single-camera comedy, which is set to air on IMDb TV in both the United States and the United Kingdom, will see Serrano serving as writer and executive producer, alongside executive producers Morgan Sackett (also of The Good Place fame) and David Miner. The series will be produced by Fremulon and 3 Arts, in association with Universal Television.

“It is a dream to be in business with these two incredible writers,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV. “Their individual talents have combined to make an insightful, relevant, and genuinely funny show. More than just making us laugh, these scripts simultaneously reminded us of the angst of adolescence, the dizzying magic of first love, how friends become family, and how family imprints us for life. IMDb TV’s commitment to telling broad, timely, and highly entertaining stories is perfectly illustrated in Primo, and we know the series will deeply resonate with our viewers.”

Serrano, who is known for his sports and pop culture writing with sites like The Ringer, previously rose to fame with his New York Times bestselling graphic novel, The Rap Year Book: The Most Important Rap Song From Every Year Since 1979, Discussed, Debated, and Deconstructed, which was also optioned to series in 2017, with The Roots attached as executive producers. His subsequent work, including Basketball (and Other Things), has also hit the New York Times bestseller list, in addition to works produced by his own publishing house, Halfway Books, founded in 2020.

There is currently no release date set for Primo.

