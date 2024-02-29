The Big Picture Mike's journey from reality TV star to author and host reflects growth and gratitude.

Mike Sorrentino came to fame as “The Situation” when Jersey Shore first premiered in 2009. The cast, including Mike, made their mark on reality television, becoming a phenomenon in a short amount of time. From “anonymous” letters about infidelity to Jenny “JWOWW” Farley’s fists of fury, the series has produced countless iconic moments and memes. Nearly 15 years later, the Shore gang is still sharing their lives with the fans who have grown up right along with them. This cast has gone from belligerent party animals to doting parents, loving partners, and a stripper. The majority of the fans have been along for the ride since day one, something for which Mike expressed gratitude. Reflecting on the show's impact and being able to sustain a career in such a fickle industry, Mike told Collider in a recent interview:, “We were all young kids at one particular point, and we took a chance on our future on an unknown reality show and, then eventually came household names now 15 years later. We're still number one and now with babies and businesses and books.”

Mike has had an especially interesting time since the series first premiered. In 2018, Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion and served his sentence shortly after marrying his wife, Lauren. The couple first got together in 2005, only to break up four years later. Luckily for both of them, Cupid’s bow struck again, and they rekindled their relationship in 2013. After his release in September 2020, Mike dove directly into married life. He and Lauren had their first child, Romeo, who was born in 2021, and recently had their second child, Mia, in January 2023. Between filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation and being a dad, Mike also wrote a book about the trials, tribulations, and situations he’s gone through over the past several years. The book Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation - How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison is Mike’s way of doing his part to help others who have been in similar situations.

Explaining why it was the right time to write a book on his life, Mike told Collider: “ I thought it was important that I tell my story now because I had made it to the other side. Most people do not make it to the other side, and I'm now eight years clean and sober. I'm now a dad of two with another baby on the way. I have this very public [and] popular story… I wanted to tell stories that people didn't know about-- because everyone's like, ‘Oh, Mike's been on TV for 15 years. I know his story. So I'm like, you know what? You think, you know, the situation. Um, but you really don't.” The book has been well received since its release, and now Mike has a brand new project to share with the world. And now, he's taking the true-crime genre by storm.

Mike Takes a Lighthearted Look At True Crime On ‘Statute of Limitations’

“Fun” and “True Crime” are words that typically do not go together. That has changed, however, thanks to FilmRise’s new series Statute of Limitations. The series features different people sharing their stories of getting away with crimes, and since the statute of limitations for their crimes has passed, they don’t have to worry about prosecution. The crimes featured in the series are non-violent, making for some fun stories ranging from the utterly foolish to Robin Hood-esque shenanigans. The series is Mike’s first hosting gig, and it’s one that he’s very excited about.

“I wanted to show my peers a different side of me. I wanted to show some range, and I've been looking to go into being a host for quite some time, but I was really looking for just the sweet spot-- something that fit," he explained. "And when FilmRise approached me with this new, lighthearted TV show about real people and real crimes… I was like, ‘Wow, that's kind of new, and I'd be interested in that.’”

The people sharing their stories, given that they don’t have to fear law enforcement, get very candid, something that Mike also enjoys about working on the series. He noted: “You can see me when I'm hosting, [I’m] like laughing or chuckling inside, like, ‘Oh my God! I can't believe this person just said that, but here we are!’ These people had the courage enough to tell their story. It's real people and real crimes. Obviously, some of them are not proud of it. Something that happened in their past. They have moved forward now. And now we get to see their story, and it's interesting.”

Collider spoke with Mike before the premiere of Statute of Limitations and the season 7 premiere of Jersey Shore Vacation, and while he had to remain tight-lipped at the time, his excitement and love for the show was palpable. He said, “Jersey Shore is, to be honest with you, number one anytime it's on TV for MTV. It's number one on Thursdays, [and] I'm very grateful to be a part of such a-- almost like a legacy type of show. So, the story continues where we're all young, everyone has families and businesses and babies, and the fans have grown up with us. So, uh, we're going to just keep making TV because people are loving it.” And between the tearful of Angelina Pivarnick’s paternal side of the family and the impending reunion of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, long-time fans have already been living for the newest season, even though it has only just begun.

To hear more from Collider’s conversation with The Situation, watch the video above. Statute of Limitations is available to stream on FilmRise and The Roku Channel. New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air weekly on Thursdays at 8 PM ET.

