Hulu release a new trailer for their upcoming limited series Mike and it shows just how controversial boxer Mike Tyson grew into such a vicious fighter from a young age. At the same time, it also gives a glimpse into his multiple run-ins with the law and questionable behavior that make him so hard to evaluate to this day. Hailing from Steven Rogers along with his creative team from I, Tonya, the series will hit the streamer on August 25.

It all kicks off with Mike (Trevante Rhodes) describing who people see him as in the ring — a savage. Tyson was one of the most feared boxers of a generation, rising to the status of icon in the boxing world and beyond. Mike asks us to question whether that's really who he was though. It then cuts to a young Mike (Ethan Barrett) running from a group of bullies who cornered him and beat him up. All of the low points of Mike's childhood are shown, from committing robberies to getting arrested all while a lecture from his mother plays in the background. To deal with his circumstances, Mike chose to become a fighter and he cites the dirty ring he trained in as the place that made him who he is. Confronted with adversity, he turned to fighting as the answer, a decision that would define his life.

Everyone, save his mother, encouraged Mike to fight for better or worse. His father figure and coach Cus D'Amato (Harvey Keitel) taught him to be vicious to reach the top. Yet, the footage shows that the success and immortality also came with controversy - prison sentences, addiction, and general accusations of villainy plagued Tyson's career. Moreover, it becomes clear in Mike's own words and the words of others that he always just wanted someone to love him. He openly questions where he would be and who would care if he wasn't the champion. Everything together creates a complicated portrait of the boxer - a man with a troubled past and dogged by various demons who is far more than just the vicious killer he plays in the ring.

Image via Hulu

Mike features a starry cast including Rhodes, who also executive produces, Barrett, and Keitel alongside Russell Hornsby, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi, and B.J. Minor. Rogers both created and executive produced the series with Karin Gist serving as showrunner. Gist has a long resume in writing for television including co-creating the series Our Kind of People and writing for shows like Grey's Anatomy, Revenge, and Girlfriends. She also executive produces under her Gist of It banner.

The rest of the team includes plenty of I, Tonya alums. Director Craig Gillespie is on board as an executive producer alongside Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie. Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman, Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller also executive produce. 20th Television is also producing the series for Hulu.

Mike releases on Hulu on August 25. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for the series: