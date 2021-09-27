Russell Hornsby has been cast as Don King opposite Trevante Rhodes in Hulu's upcoming Mike Tyson series Iron Mike, according to Variety. Rhodes was cast as the heavyweight boxing legend back in May. Production on the eight-episode series is already underway and Hornsby is reportedly appearing in seven of the eight episodes.

Iron Mike is set to explore Mike Tyson's wild, tragic, and controversial life and career that led to him becoming one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture. Reportedly the series aims to look beyond the inflammatory headlines and media frenzy by approaching Tyson's experience through the lens of generation trauma, misogyny, and racism.

Don King is described as a "ruthlessly ambitious" man with "a flashy personality," which makes sense considering King was a notorious boxing promoter remembered now for his dishonest business practices and a voluntary manslaughter conviction. The series seems to be highlighting his business acumen and strategic moves surrounding Tyson's career. Tyson wasn't the only champion King promoted, he launched his own career in the boxing arena by promoting fights for Muhammad Ali.

Hornsby is no stranger to playing questionable boxing promoters. Creed fans might recognize him as Buddy Marcelle from Creed II, the promoter who set up two fights between Adonis Creed and Viktor Drago. Hornsby is currently starring in Starz's Black Mafia Family which is about the real-life drug trafficking and money laundering organization by the same name.

Iron Mike is executive produced by Margot Robbie alongside I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie and Steven Rogers who created the series with showrunner Karin Gist. Robbie's LuckyChap partner Tom Ackerley is also executive producing along with Entertainment 360's Darin Friedman, with Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller. In addition to starring in the series, Trevante Rhodes is also executive producing. There is no release date yet for Iron Mike.

