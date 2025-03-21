Mikey Madison is one of the rising stars of the moment. Fresh off her Oscar win, she's reportedly fielding offers from various studios and directors, and for good reason. Madison's lead performance in Anora proved she's up for pretty much anything, able to be funny, intense, emotional, and raw, sometimes all within the same scene. It'll be great to see what this recent Oscar winner does next.

With this in mind, this list reflects on all nine of the feature films Madison has appeared in so far. They're a diverse bunch, both in tone and in quality, ranging from petty awful to modern classics. She shines in some of them, while others give her little to work with. (In fact, probably her best early performance isn't in a movie at all but rather as Max Fox in Pamela Adlon's TV series Better Things.) The following films include low-budget dramas, horror sequels, and a Tarantino masterpiece, proving Madison has a surprisingly versatile career for someone so young.

9 'All Souls' (2023)

Directed by Emmanuelle Pickett

Image via Lionsgate

"You think you know the streets, but the streets know you better."​ Probably the weakest feature Madison has appeared in so far is All Souls, a shaky crime drama. She leads the cast as River, a single mother coerced into becoming a confidential informant for law enforcement. Facing legal troubles and the threat of losing her child, River agrees to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel operating in her neighborhood. It's a decent (if unoriginal) premise, but the execution is lackluster.

The writing is flimsy, handing the leads plenty of lame or wince-inducing lines. Madison does her best with what little the script gives her, but saving this dud is beyond her talents. Her co-star, rapper G-Eazy, fares a lot worse, struggling to flesh out his character. As a result, All Souls feels painfully overlong despite being just 81 minutes. Overall, All Souls offers little reason to seek it out, even for Madison stans.