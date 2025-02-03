Mikey Madison is one of the rising stars of the moment. After a winning performance on Pamela Adlon's TV show Better Things, Madison gained wider attention with her appearance as a member of the Manson family in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. From here, she appeared in a variety of projects, including Scream, before earning critical acclaim for her work in Sean Baker's Anora, which now has her competing for the Best Actress Oscar.

This major breakthrough means that Madison is one to watch over the next few years. In the meantime, fans can dive into the many movies that the actress has praised and recommended in interviews and during her recent trip to the Criterion Closet. Like most film lovers, Madison has some intriguing favorites, ranging from millennial gems like The Princess Diaries to horror cult classics like Eyes Without a Face. Some of her choices may come as a surprise, but all are certainly worth watching.

10 'Paris, Texas' (1984)

Directed by Wim Wenders

Image via Tobis Film

"I walked out of the sunlight. I thought it would be easier for you without me." This Palme d'Or winner focuses on Travis (Harry Dean Stanton), a drifter who reemerges from the desert after years of disappearance, seeking to reconnect with his estranged son and estranged wife, Jane (Nastassja Kinski). Contemplative, slow-paced, and boasting striking visuals, Paris, Texas adds up to a poignant character study and a vivid snapshot of the American Southwest.

The movie is nuanced and authentic but with a freewheeling spirit and willingness to experiment. It's a truly unique riff on Western ideas, filtered through director Wim Wenders's (Wings of Desire, The American Friend) quirky perspective. Not for nothing, Paris, Texas is now a cult film and has inspired everyone from Wes Anderson and Sam Mendes to David Robert Mitchell. Madison named this as one of her four all-time favorite movies during an interview with Letterboxd.

Cast Harry Dean Stanton , Nastassja Kinski, dean stockwell, Sam Berry, Bernhard Wicki, Aurore Clément, Claresie Mobley, Hunter Carson Runtime 145 Minutes Writers L.M. Kit Carson, Sam Shepard , Walter Donohue

9 'Loulou' (1980)

Directed by Maurice Pialat