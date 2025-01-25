The Criterion Collection recently announced its new releases for 2025, and among them are two Sean Baker films—last year’s Anora as well as his 2008 indie drama Prince of Broadway, which also happens to be one of Mikey Madison’s favorites. During a Letterboxd Four Favorites interview with Baker and Madison in October, she listed Prince of Broadway as one of her current favorites, to Baker’s surprise. Prince of Broadway, which was Baker’s third feature film, follows New York City street vendor Lucky (Prince Adu), whose life is upended when his ex-girlfriend drops off his son he never knew he had, and features many of the hallmarks Baker’s films would later become known for. Made on a small budget and featuring a cast of mostly non-professional actors, Prince of Broadway offers an empathetic look into the lives of Lucky and those around him and is one of the more underrated films in Baker’s catalog.

What Is 'Prince of Broadway' About?