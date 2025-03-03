Mikey Madison has won Best Actress at the 97th Academy Awards for performance in Anora. Playing a Brooklyn stripper caught in an unexpected whirlwind romance, Madison brought depth, vulnerability, and fierce independence to the role, making her one of the most talked-about actresses of the year, and as one of the frontrunners in the awards race for what feels like a full year, Madison has finally delivered on the night of nights across Hollywood.

She won against a strong field of contenders, including Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here). On Hollywood’s biggest night, Madison’s win proves that independent cinema continues to thrive in the face of blockbusters everywhere, rewarding performances that bring authentic storytelling to the screen.

A History of Best Actress at The Oscars

Custom Image by Nimesh Perera

The Best Actress category at the Academy Awards has honored some of the most iconic and groundbreaking performances in film history. Since the first Oscars in 1929, this award has recognized leading women in cinema who have delivered powerful, emotional, and transformative performances on Hollywood’s biggest night. The first-ever Best Actress winner was Janet Gaynor, who won for her roles in 7th Heaven, Street Angel, and Sunrise. Over the years, legendary actresses like Bette Davis, Katharine Hepburn, Meryl Streep, and Frances McDormand have been recognized multiple times and are the ones who set the gold standard for women working in Hollywood. Hepburn holds the record for most Best Actress wins, taking home four Oscars, while Streep leads with the most nominations (17 in this category alone, 21 overall).

The 1970s and 1980s saw standout performances from Sally Field, Jodie Foster, and Diane Keaton, while the 2000s and 2010s brought critically acclaimed wins for Natalie Portman (Black Swan), Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine), and McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). The Best Actress category has also been a space for historic firsts, such as Halle Berry’s win in 2002 for Monster’s Ball, making her the first Black woman to win Best Actress.

More recently, the Academy has recognized a wider range of roles, including biopics (Judy, The Eyes of Tammy Faye), psychological thrillers (Tár), and independent dramas (Nomadland). Last year saw Emma Stone win for her performance in Poor Things. The Best Actress category remains one of the most closely watched and competitive awards, celebrating performances that define the power of storytelling on the big screen.

