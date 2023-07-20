You've had a crush on Mila Kunis since her That '70s Show days, admit it. Those eyes, that raspy voice – what's not to love? While the show gave her big break and cemented her status as a sitcom sweetheart, Kunis has since proven herself a powerhouse dramatic actress as well as a gifted comedic performer.

You've watched in awe as she's shapeshifted through roles ranging from a foul-mouthed teen to a butt-kicking secret agent to a drug-addled mother. How does she do it? More importantly, which of her memorable turns deserves the top spot? Never fear, we've got you covered. Pour yourself a White Russian, kick back, and enjoy our definitive ranking of Mila Kunis' 10 best performances according to IMDb. Things are about to get wild.

10 'The Color of Time' (2012)

IMDb Score: 4.1/10

You know a movie is bad when even the charming Mila Kunis can't save it. At number ten, we have The Color of Time, an artsy film following a poet through his life, The plot revolves around a poet named C.K. Williams coming of age in post-World War II America.

Despite how low the movie was rated Mila's character, a college girl named Catherine was one to look out for. Her character exuded depth, vulnerability, and emotional authenticity, elevating the film with her nuanced performance. Kunis's presence on screen was undoubtedly the standout and the true highlight of the movie.

9 'A Bad Moms Christmas' (2017)

IMDb Score: 5.6/10

This raunchy comedy sees Mila at her cheekiest. In A Bad Moms Christmas, she reprises her role as the pot-smoking, responsibility-shirking mother Carla Dunkler. This time, the bad moms are dealing with the stress of the holidays and their own moms visiting.

While no cinematic masterpiece, A Bad Moms Christmas accomplishes what any decent comedy should: make you laugh. And thanks to the one-two punch of Kunis and Hines, this raucous romp will have you chuckling at the outrages of both the cool mom and the “not like other moms” mom.

8 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' (2018)

IMDb Score: 6.0/10

In The Spy Who Dumped Me, Mila Kunis stars opposite Kate McKinnon as Audrey, an ordinary 30-something whose world is turned upside down when her ex-boyfriend shows up dead in her apartment. As it turns out, he was actually an international spy, and now Audrey and her BFF Morgan are caught in the crosshairs. What ensues is a hilarious globetrotting adventure as the gals try to outwit dangerous assassins hunting them down.

Kunis and McKinnon are perfectly matched co-stars, and their comedic chops make this over-the-top romp a joy to watch. If you’re looking for an amusing night in with some popcorn and a few glasses of wine, you could do far worse than this shaggy spy spoof. Sit back, suspend your disbelief, and enjoy the ride.

7 'Luckiest Girl Alive' (2022)

IMDb Score: 6.4/10

In Luckiest Girl Alive, Kunis plays Ani FaNelli, a New York writer with a dark past she’s trying to bury. When a true-crime documentary dredges up details about a horrific high school shooting she survived, her carefully curated life begins to unravel. While the plot descends into cliché at times, Kunis remains compelling.

This psychological thriller allows Kunis to flex her dramatic chops, a welcome shift from her comedic roots. As Ani grapples with long-repressed trauma and secrets that threaten to destroy her shiny new existence, Kunis delivers a raw, layered performance. She captures Ani’s superficial “luckiest girl” persona as well as the pain and self-loathing simmering beneath.

6 'Friends With Benefits' (2011)

IMDb Score: 6.5/10

This rom-com sees Mila star opposite Justin Timberlake, and their chemistry sizzles. As two friends who decide to start sleeping together without commitment, Mila and JT bicker and banter with the best of them. You’ll be quoting their hilarious one-liners for days. When their “no strings attached” arrangement gets complicated by real feelings, you find yourself rooting for them.

Mila’s comedic timing and expressive reactions are on full display here. She has a gift for taking run-of-the-mill lines and delivering them in a way that makes them utterly charming. And of course, her chemistry with JT translates to some steamy scenes that will have you fanning yourself.

5 'The Book of Eli' (2010)

IMDb Score: 6.8/10

In The Book of Eli, Mila plays Solara, a scavenger in a post-apocalyptic wasteland who joins Denzel Washington’s Eli on a quest to transport the last remaining Bible to the West Coast. Her performance is a perfect blend of vulnerability and grit, as she transforms from meek concubine to fierce warrior woman.

The chemistry between Mila and Denzel also helps sell their unlikely partnership. At the start, Eli sees Solara as a burden he has to drag along. But she soon wins him over with her quick wit and ability to hold her own. By journey’s end, they share a deep bond, with Eli embracing his role as her mentor and protector. It’s a compelling character arc, and Mila Kunis plays every beat to perfection.

4 'Ted' (2012)

IMDb Score: 6.9/10

Coming in at number four on the list, Ted gave us classic Kunis comedy. As Lori Collins, John’s (Mark Wahlberg) seemingly perfect girlfriend, Mila plays the straight man to a foul-mouthed teddy bear. Her deadpan reactions to Ted’s escapades are hilarious. When she walks in on Ted and John doing bong hits on the couch, her understated “Really, guys?” speaks volumes.

Despite Ted’s best efforts to sabotage the relationship, Lori sticks by John through it all. She even helps the two rekindle their bromance after a falling out. Lori sees that behind Ted’s crude exterior (and stuffing) lies a heart of gold. Or maybe she just really loves John. Either way, Kunis brought warmth and wit to what could have been just another hot girlfriend role.

3 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

Mila’s breakout role as the hilariously sarcastic receptionist in Forgetting Sarah Marshall showcased her comedic chops and cemented her status as America’s awkward crush. As Rachel Jansen, she stole the show with her quick wit and carefree attitude. When Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) shows up at her Hawaiian resort after a breakup, Rachel takes pity on the dopey doofus and helps him get over his ex.

Rachel’s no-nonsense persona and dry one-liners provide the perfect comedic foil for Peter’s man-child antics. Witty, sarcastic and effortlessly charming, Rachel is the friend we all wish we had on our worst breakup vacations. She reminds us to laugh at life’s absurdities, leave our baggage behind, and open our eyes to new adventures and relationships.

2 'Black Swan' (2010)

IMDb Score: 8/10

In Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller Black Swan, Kunis starred opposite Natalie Portman as Lily, a cunning ballerina poised to usurp Portman’s character as the star of Swan Lake. While Portman descended into paranoia and madness in her pursuit of perfection as the White Swan and Black Swan, Kunis gleefully manipulated her every step of the way.

Kunis delivered a deliciously unhinged performance, keeping audiences guessing about Lily’s true motives and allegiances until the film’s chilling conclusion. Kunis towed the line between ally and adversary with sinister aplomb, showcasing a newfound depth and range that announced her arrival as a formidable dramatic actress.

1 'That '70s Show' (1998-2006)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

That ‘70s Show was the sitcom that launched Mila Kunis into stardom and our hearts. As the hilariously blunt Jackie Burkhart, Kunis delivered zinger after zinger with impeccable comedic timing. Jackie’s pursuit of Kelso and her frenemy-ship with Donna gave Kunis plenty of opportunities to flex her comedic chops. Whether mocking Fez’s accent or Kelso’s latest dimwitted scheme, Kunis always managed to make Jackie oddly endearing.

While That ‘70s Show itself feels stuck in the past, Kunis’ star-making turn as the irrepressible Jackie Burkhart remains a delight. Her quick-witted and acerbic performance laid the groundwork for the smart, funny, and subversive characters she would go on to play. That ‘70s Show may be a nostalgic relic, but Kunis’ comedic talent was evident even then.

