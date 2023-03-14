Actress Mila Kunis has been announced to star alongside Michael Keaton in the upcoming comedy film Goodrich. The comedy film will follow the life of an art dealer Andy Goodrich (Keaton). Goodrich serves as Keaton's return to the comedy scene after years of starring in dramatic works.

The upcoming film, which is set to start filming in April in Los Angeles, according to Deadline, will star Kunis as Andy's pregnant grown daughter, Grace. Kunis is no stranger to comedy—the actress starred as Jackie Burkhart in the popular sitcom, That 70's Show when she was 15. Kunis also stars in the popular family holiday comedy Bad Moms and Bad Moms 2. She is also known for voicing Meg in Emmy winning series Family Guy.

What is Goodrich About?

Goodrich is set in contemporary Los Angeles during the holidays and will tell the story of Andy and the relationship he builds with his children while juggling his life post-separation from his wife. The movie will follow Andy after his life is upended when his younger second wife leaves him, threatening divorce while she checks herself into a 90-day rehab program. The art dealer is left to take care of their 9-year-old twins, unprepared for the task of modern parenting, Andy is forced to seek the help and support of his grown pregnant daughter from his first marriage, a move that will lead to the beginning of a better relationship between Andy and Grace.

Keaton will executive produce the movie alongside Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Little Women). Writer-director Hallie Meyers-Shyer, who made her feature debut with Reese Witherspoon-led rom-com Home Again will write and direct. Jason Cloth (Joker, Licorice Pizza) and Dave Caplan's C2 Motion Picture Group will finance and produce the movie with Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features (Nanny, Harriet, The Kids Are All Right) and Kevin Mann (Together, Together, Sneakerheads).

Goodrich will begin filming in April. The release date is unknown for now, but before Goodrich is released, you can expect to see Keaton in his upcoming role as the caped crusader, Batman in the upcoming DC film, The Flash, which is slated for June 16. Kunis can also be seen in her most recent work, which she starred in and produced, Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, a movie based on a book of the same name by Jessica Knoll.

