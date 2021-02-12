With Tate Taylor's star-studded crime comedy Breaking News in Yuba County opening in select theaters and On-Demand this weekend, I recently got to speak with Mila Kunis and Juliette Lewis about making the dark comedy. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the film stars Allison Janney as a housewife that becomes a local celebrity after her husband (Matthew Modine) goes missing. As the investigation intensifies, she finds herself dodging a suspicious cop (Regina Hall), a local news reporter (Kunis) who just so happens to be her half-sister, a wannabe mobster (Awkwafina), and her husband’s deadbeat brother (Jimmi Simpson), all of whom want to know what really happened. The film also stars Wanda Sykes, Ellen Barkin, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Clifton Collins Jr. and Keong Sim.

During the wide-ranging conversation, they each shared their reasons for being wanting to be part of Breaking News in Yuba County, how the film has a little more violence than you might expect, why each of the supporting cast is an actor you will recognize, and more. In addition, Kunis talks about Family Guy and why it’s the greatest job she’s ever had, Lewis shares what it was like making Kathryn Bigelow’s Strange Days, and they each reveal who helped them make the transition from child star to successful adult.

Mila Kunis and Juliette Lewis:

Does Kunis think Family Guy will overtake The Simpsons and how long can Seth MacFarlane keep it going?

Lewis on what it was like making Strange Days and what do we need to do to get Kathryn Bigelow to make more movies?

Why did they each want to be part of Breaking News in Yuba County?

How the film has a little more violence than you might expect.

How each of the supporting cast is a person you know.

How do they each credit for helping them transition from child stars to successful working adults in the industry?

