Plus, Vayntrub talks about being on the first season of ER and getting to work with George Clooney as a kid.

With Werewolves Within now playing in select theaters and available On Demand July 2nd, I recently spoke with Milana Vayntrub and director Josh Ruben about making the horror-comedy. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Werewolves Within is based on the Ubisoft game of the same name and it’s about a group of people trapped in a small town due to a snowstorm that must uncover the truth about a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community. The fun movie was written by Mishna Wolff and also stars Sam Richardson, Harvey Guillén, Michaela Watkins, Catherine Curtin, Cheyenne Jackson, Glenn Fleshler, George Basil, and Sarah Burns.

During the wide-ranging interview, Milana Vayntrub and Josh Ruben shared some great behind-the-scenes stories about making the movie, testing the movie over zoom, how they made the movie right before everything shut down before COVID, why Ruben didn’t cast himself as one of the main leads, casting Rhea Perlman as a voice on the radio, the freedom Ubisoft gave them when it came to making the movie, what they’re excited for people to see, and more. In addition, they answered some fun questions like what TV series they’d like to guest star on, what got them interested in working in the entertainment industry, what scary movie they saw too early in their lives, and Vayntrub talks about being on the first season of ER and getting to work with George Clooney as a kid.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. If you'd like to find out where Werewolves Within is playing in your area, click this link for tickets.

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: New 'Werewolves Within' Trailer Reveals a Horror-Comedy With Bite

Milana Vayntrub and Josh Ruben:

How you want to see the film with a crowd.

What TV series would they like to guest star on?

What movie or movies have they seen the most?

What scary movie did they see too early in their lives?

What do they collect?

What got them interested in being part of the entertainment industry?

When was the last time a director told them “I really need you to get this in one take?”

Vayntrub on being on ER as a kid.

How have they been describing Werewolves Within to people?

How they shot the movie right before the world was shut down before COVID.

Why didn’t Ruben cast himself as one of the main leads?

The voice on the radio in Finn’s car is Rhea Perlman.

What was it like filming the big group shots?

Ruben on what it was like editing the movie and who he trusted for honest feedback?

How they tested the movie over zoom.

Since it is a whodunit movie did they have to make a lot of changes to make sure the audience was getting enough information but not too much?

Vayntrub on how early she wants to see the edit of something she’s in.

Can they watch themselves on screen?

How the movie is being made on a budget but they have to depict snow falling.

How involved was Ubisoft in the film?

What are they each excited for people to see in the film?

What’s coming up next for each of them?

If they could get the financing for any project what would they make and why?

Image via IFC Films

Share Share Tweet Email

'Werewolves Within' Trailer Teases a Murder Mystery With Creature Feature Gore Just a film about neighbors being like Mr. Rogers... with guns.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9291 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub