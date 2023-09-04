The Big Picture Funko Pop! collectors can complete their Disney 100 Train Collection with the new Miles Morales Spider-Man figure.

The figure features Miles Morales on a subway car, with sticker designs from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales is a recent addition to the Marvel Comics Universe and will return to the big screen in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Disney Funko Pop! collectors will soon be able to add a Marvel character to their Disney 100 Train Collection. Funko has unveiled a new Miles Morales Spider-Man Pop! figure that completes the anniversary train collection, set to be released on October 25.

The figure features Miles Morales in his Spider-Man suit on top of a subway car, featuring sticker designs similar to the ones that Miles creates in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Although the figure is part of the Disney 100 collection, the Spider-Verse movies are actually produced by Sony, who also produced the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man films. Compared to other Marvel characters, Miles is a more recent addition to the Marvel Comics Universe. The character was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, and introduced in the comics in 2011. In the Spider-Verse movies, Miles is voiced by Shameik Moore. Miles has also appeared in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man (voiced by Donald Glover and Ogie Banks) and the 2017-2020 Spider-Man animated series, voiced by Nadji Jeter. Although Miles himself hasn't appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character has been referenced. Glover also appeared as Aaron Davis, Miles' uncle, in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. In one scene, Aaron even mentioned having a nephew to Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

The Disney 100 Train Collection features multiple characters from throughout the company's history. The collection also includes Mickey Mouse as he appeared in 1928's Steamboat Willie. A Darth Vader figure is also part of the set, with the evil Sith Lord piloting a TIE fighter. Another figure in the set is Woody from Toy Story, which was the first feature film produced by Pixar. Walt Disney himself is also part of the collection, driving the engine and leading the collection when assembled.

Miles Morales Will Return to the Big Screen

After the big cliffhanger in this year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans are hyped to see what will happen to Miles Morales next. The third film in the Spider-Verse series will be Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Originally, the film was scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024. However, the film was recently removed from its planned release date, and a replacement date has not yet been announced.

The Miles Morales Disney 100 Train Funko Pop! figure is set to be released on October 25. In the meantime, check out this trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below: