‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Credits Confirm Cast for New & Returning Characters

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.]

If you’ve played Marvel’s Spider-Man, which you absolutely should, you probably recognize quite a few voices in the new standalone spinoff game from Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The core cast has been re-assembled here to keep continuity, and they’re joined by some fantastic newcomers as well as veterans from the voice acting industry. Some of the cast members and characters are definitely spoilers, so avoid reading any further if you’re not ready to know who’s who.

Returning for the stellar story this time around are the 2018 game’s core members Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales and Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker. Jacqueline Pinol returns as Miles’ mom Rio, with Fred Tatasciore (Rhino), Darin De Paul (J. Jonah Jameson), and Russell Richardson as the late Jefferson Davis. RIP. Returning as spoilery cameo roles are Travis Willingham as Wilson Fisk, William Salyers as Otto Octavius in a flashback sequence, and Mark Rolston as Norman Osborn in a powerful mid-credits scene.

Newcomers to the franchise include Troy Baker as Roxxon executive Simon Krieger, Griffin Puatu as Miles’ best friend Ganke Lee, Ashley Burch as podcaster extraordinaire Danika Hart, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Miles’ other best friend Phin Mason (who moonlights as The Tinkerer), and Ike Amadi as Miles’ uncle Aaron Davis (who moonlights as The Prowler). Supporting players include Todd Williams playing Phin’s late brother Rick Mason and Natasha Ofili, a deaf actor who portrayed deaf character and street artist (and potential romantic partner of Miles) Hailey Cooper.

Here’s a look at how the credits rolled at the end of Spider-Man: Miles Morales