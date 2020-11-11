Watch the ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Recap Before Swinging Into ‘Miles Morales’ Standalone Story

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings into frame today, giving superhero fans an early peek at the launch-day exclusive for the PS5. Granted, if you’ve got the PS4, Miles Morales will work just fine for you, too, just like it did for Peter Parker’s classic character back when Marvel’s Spider-Man arrived on the scene in 2018. If you never played that game, or it’s been a while since you have and would like a refresher, luckily there’s a short and sweet recap video of the action-packed and emotional events that played out in the Game of the Year contender. You can check it out above or in the Miles Morales game itself, which kindly puts that option front and center before you jump into the new web-swinging title.

For yours truly, I hadn’t played Spider-Man before, but I absolutely wanted to before diving into Miles Morales. I’m glad I did! Not only did it give me a better handle on the controls for Miles himself (which are nearly identical to those of Petey), living through those stories as they were revealed made every major moment in Miles Morales mean that much more. And there’s a lot to feel there; be sure to read Dorian Parks‘ review for a hint of what you’re in for. But at the very least, even if you haven’t 100%’d Spider-Man and all the DLC, this recap video is a must-watch for anyone who’s about to embark on Miles’ grand new adventure. And stay tuned to Collider where we’ll have much more on Miles Morales in the days and weeks ahead.

Here’s the official synopsis: