Apple TV has unveiled the first look at Scott Derrickson’s upcoming film The Gorge, the movie has had all eyes on it since the project was announced back in March 2022. While the details so far have been scarce the movie has been described as a “high-action, genre-bending love story.” With the first look now out, the movie seems to deliver on its promise.

The new stills see Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller sharing a tender moment hinting at a heartbreaking love story. Another shot sees Taylor-Joy in the woods head to toe in black with complementing black hair – a distinct look from her regular blonde look. Another image sees Teller in an interior shot furthering the mystery at hand. A new poster has also been unveiled that gives us a peek at the monster in the gorge, which both the leading characters are keeping an eye on.

What to Expect From ‘The Gorge’?

The Gorge is set to blend mystery with action, sci-fi with horror, and adds a twist of romance on top of that. The movie will center on two soldiers (Taylor-Joy, Teller) who are tasked with guarding a seemingly never-ending gorge with one agent posted on either side. Beyond the plot, the only other thing we do know about Derrickson’s latest undertaking is that the legendary Sigourney Weaver will also be starring alongside Taylor-Joy and Teller. With a stellar cast, The Gorge is one project to watch out for.

Speaking to Collider previously, Taylor-Joy divulged about joining the Derrickson project, citing one of her closest pals as one of the top reasons behind her interest, Taylor-Joy said, “Oh, I was really excited to work with Miles [Teller]. We’re all good friends, but we’ve been wanting to work together for a really long time.” However, working with her friend was not the only reason for her she went on to add,

“I think I was intrigued by the fact that it was semi genre-less in the sense that it was both a love story and an action movie. So, I was excited about that.”

Along with starring, Teller will also executive produce with Skydance’s David Ellison, Don Granger, and Dana Goldberg producing alongside Derrickson, Sherryl Clark, and C. Robert Cargill for Crooked Highway. Dean, Adam Kolbrenner, and Greg Goodman also produce.

The Gorge will arrive on Apple TV+ sometime in 2025. You can check out the new images above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.