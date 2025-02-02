Despite appearing in a few critically maligned young adult films during the first stage of his career, Miles Teller has always indicated that he has had more ambitious projects in mind for the future of his career. Many actors within his age group settled for regular roles in franchises, but Teller was smart to choose smaller, independent films that were more likely to be critically successful, including the devastating marital drama Rabbit Hole, the subversive high school romance The Spectacular Now, and the Academy Award-winning thriller Whiplash. While each of these films was the subject of heavy acclaim, Teller’s name was often left out of the praises, as he saw the majority of the accolades given to his co-stars. However, Teller gave one of his best performances ever in Bleed For This, a powerful sports biopic that required him to completely transform on screen.

What Is ‘Bleed for This’ About?