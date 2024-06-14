This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Paramount Pictures plans to reboot the classic romcom An Officer and a Gentleman with Miles Teller as the star.

The original film, featuring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, won critical acclaim and made history with its performances.

The modern re-telling details are scarce, but fans can enjoy the original on Paramount+.

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to make a modern re-telling of one of their most popular films of the 1980s - and they've got a major star attached to the project. According to Deadline, Miles Teller will star in a modern reboot of An Officer and a Gentlemen, a new spin on Paramount's classic 1982 romcom that starred Richard Gere, Debra Winger, and Louis Gossett. The film went on to become one of the most lauded romcoms of the decade and received many critical accolades.

Details on the modern re-telling remain slim. However, the original film starred Gere as Zack Mayo, a Navy Officer candidate who is trying to complete his training while dealing with his stern drill instructor, Gunnery Sergeant Foley (Gossett). At the same time, Zack meets Paula Pokrifki (Winger), a local townie, with whom he falls in love. The original film, with its iconic closing scene of Zack and Paula, remains one of the most iconic movies of the 1980s and is considered a classic of the romcom genre. Directed by Taylor Hackford, An Officer and a Gentleman also made history when Gossett's performance made him the first African-American to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

It is no surprise, then, that Paramount would want Teller for the prime military role, given his scene-stealing performance in the studio's 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick as fighter pilot Rooster. No director has been announced for the reboot. It will be produced by Temple Hill Entertainment, which is currently collaborating with Paramount on several other projects. The most recent draft of the screenplay was written by Dana Fox, with the original draft coming from Matt Johnson.

There is currently no release date for the remake of An Officer and a Gentleman. The original is streaming now on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+