In a fairly major upgrade, Miles Teller has signed on to replace Armie Hammer in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, which chronicles the making of The Godfather.

Teller will play The Godfather producer Al Ruddy, and the series is told from his point of view as he assembles the pieces of Paramount's 1972 mob classic, from director Francis Ford Coppola to stars Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. Ruddy would go on to win an Oscar, as the film won Best Picture, as did its 1974 sequel. Though Ruddy wasn't involved in the sequel, he would win a second Best Picture Oscar three decades later for Million Dollar Baby.

The Offer is a 10-episode series hailing from Paramount Television Studios and writers Nikki Toscano (Hunters) and Michael Tolkin, the latter of whom previously chronicled Hollywood power moves in The Player, which earned him an Oscar nomination. Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first and last block of the series and executive produce alongside showrunner Toscano as well as Tolkin, Ruddy, Teller and Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys). Production is expected to start in the coming months, and a top-notch supporting cast is being built around Teller, who may very well find himself working with a frequent co-star once again.

Teller will soon be seen opposite Tom Cruise in Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick, and even though I'm not a big fan of the original Top Gun, I must admit that the sequel looks awesome. Last night, I caught what I believe was a new trailer attached to A Quiet Place Part II, and I can remember thinking that Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski made the right choice in casting Teller, who has impressed me since the very first time I saw him in 2010's Rabbit Hole. It's wild to think that he's been around for more than a decade now, bringing the heat in movies like The Spectacular Now, Whiplash and Bleed for This as well as Nicolas Winding Refn's underappreciated Amazon series Too Old to Die Young.

Teller is taking a chance here, as not only is there another making-of-The Godfather project in the works starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Oscar Isaac, but Paramount+ is a nascent streaming service with no real creative identity. The streamer is billing The Offer as an event series, but that'll ultimately be up to the audience to decide, and Paramount+ needs to focus on building its subscriber base. I mean, I still haven't seen The Stand... and I only take half the responsibility for that. But I digress. It's nice to see Paramount backing its Top Gun: Maverick star, and giving Teller the lead role in The Offer is a sign of confidence regarding his work in that movie. I'm also looking forward to seeing Teller opposite Chris Hemsworth in Netflix's Spiderhead, his third film with Kosinski following Only the Brave.

