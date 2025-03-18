The Gorge is Miles Teller's latest success story. However, it's not the only triumph of this talented actor's impressive filmography that's helped him continue climbing the ladder of entertainment industry success. He has repeatedly proven that he'll pour his heart and soul into a performance to bring a character to life, no matter the genre. From drama to action, he's always given 110%, never ceasing to impress.

Teller has given audiences multiple memorable performances throughout the years, working alongside big names like Tom Cruise in the long-awaited Top Gun sequel and Anya Taylor-Joy in one of Apple TV's latest sci-fi hits. True-story dramatizations, war dramas, and book-to-movie adaptations also lie among his continuously growing filmography, and it's always entertaining to watch him bring a new character to life on the big screen. These ten movies are some of his best features to date.

10 'Divergent' (2014)

Directed by Neil Burger

Image via Lionsgate

The Divergent series' book-to-movie adaptations are not the most faithful of features to its source material. Nevertheless, Miles Teller's performance as Peter skyrocketed him into the eyes of those across the globe and helped to further grow his budding career.

Peter was a new type of role for Miles Teller. He often plays the protagonist in movies, but the Divergent series saw him embody a more villainous persona. The role was a turning point in Teller's career, showcasing his chameleon-like ability to blend in and embody any part in front of him. The movies aren't the most popular to a broader audience, but that doesn't negate how well the portrayal of Peter was brought to the big screen.