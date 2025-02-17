Unless you were living under a rock in 2022, you likely witnessed the Miles Teller renaissance that came with the release of Top Gun: Maverick. In it, Teller stepped into the leading man's shoes of the hit blockbuster and had audiences everywhere swooning. Sure, Teller had been in lead roles before it, but Top Gun: Maverick proved that he was capable of headlining, and being a crucial part of a hugely successful movie. His new film on Apple TV+, The Gorge, puts those skills to the test and pairs Teller with Anya Taylor-Joy as two operatives tasked with keeping watch in towers on opposite sides of a highly classified gorge, described as the "gate to Hell."

The film is marketed as an action as well as a romance, so we will not only get to see Teller in what is likely to be high-stakes situations, but he's also going to make us swoon. Teller has had a very successful career, filled with hits such as Whiplash, Divergent, and the Footloose remake. However, in 2013, we got to see him flex his romance muscles with the coming-of-age drama The Spectacular Now — and it’s the perfect movie to watch ahead of The Gorge to familiarize yourself with Teller’s romance chops.

What Is ‘The Spectacular Now’ About?

The Spectacular Now is a coming of age-of-age drama that is surprisingly gut-wrenching at times. It follows high schooler Sutter Keeley (Teller), whose girlfriend Cassidy (Brie Larson) has just broken up with him. Sutter, already a hard partier, gets blackout drunk as a way of nursing his broken heart and wakes up the next morning on a random lawn. Standing above him is Aimee Finecky (Shailene Woodley), a fellow student who he recognizes but doesn’t know the name of. She’s doing a paper route for her mom, and he joins her to try and track down his car. This kicks off an unexpected friendship between the two. Aimee is shy and quiet, whereas Sutter is loud and kind of obnoxious. He’s the exact opposite of Aimee yet there’s something that draws them to one another — even more so when Sutter asks Aimee to tutor him in geometry.

As Sutter brings Aimee out of her shell, Aimee tries to support Sutter who has been on a downward spiral since the day his father left. Aimee is the only person Sutter truly lets his guard down around, and in response, he brings out a much more joyful and outgoing side of her that she has kept hidden. Their relationship is not ideal, and there are a lot of bumps that can be seen along the way, but there are a lot of sweet moments that really capture the essence of first love.

Miles Teller Showed Off His Talent For the Romance Genre in ‘The Spectacular Now’

Nowadays we know without a doubt that Miles Teller can lead a movie. He’s got the looks, the talent, and the charm to do so. But in 2013, he was still a new-ish name and was slowly climbing the ranks. The Spectacular Now may not be his most popular film but it displays some of his best acting. Not only does it show how well he can navigate the romance genre but it also proves just how easily he can tap into the more emotional moments and show all sides of a character. Sutter is a very damaged person. We see this when he reconnects with his dad (Kyle Chandler), who he has had an idealized version of in his head for years. When he finally sees him, he is nothing like he had made him out to be, and is, frankly, a deadbeat.

This forces Sutter into a very dark place emotionally, and he takes it out on Aimee, ultimately yelling at her and telling her to get out of his car, which causes her to get clipped by a passing vehicle. She's thankfully okay, but the guilt weighs heavily on Sutter and is the motivation he's been needing to really make a change in his life. The natural chemistry between Woodley and Teller helps capture this complicated dynamic that Sutter and Aimee have. The characters deeply care for one another but there are so many factors in their personal lives, specifically Sutter's that make it difficult to root for them. But the chemistry between the actors is so palpable that you can't help but hope they can make it work.

Sutter is the perfect role to show off Teller’s acting prowess. Yes, we all love him shirtless on the beach in Top Gun, but it's beautiful to watch Teller bring Sutter’s brokenness to life and watch him overcome it. Teller, with the aid of a great cast and crew, taps into Sutter's backstory and brings it all to life in such a raw way. The Gorge doesn't look to have the same emotional depth, but if you're excited to see Teller returning to more romantic stories, The Spectacular Now is an absolute must-watch.