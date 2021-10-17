After 17 years away, the Dakota Universe is finally heading back to animation. A Milestone animated film based on the Milestone Comics characters was announced in collaboration with Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

The announcement was delivered by producer Reggie Hudlin and co-founder Denys Cowan among a number of other projects, including a brand-new program to help new voices in the comic industry begin their careers.

“This has been the thing that Milestone fans have been dreaming about for a long time,” said Cowan today during the event, “and we’re happy to give it to you, finally.”

While further details surrounding the film were not revealed, Cowan did drop that the film will focus on multiple characters. Although this detail might seem small, it is extremely significant given how the city of Dakota and its heroes have not been featured in animation since the 2000 Static Shock animated series. We might not know everything regarding this upcoming Milestone feature, but it is already shaping up to be epic.

RELATED: 'Black Adam' Opening Scene Revealed: Finally, The Rock Has Come Back to the DCEUThis announcement followed a major collaboration between Milestone and Ally titled The Milestone Initiative. As part of the brand-new Next Generation DC program, this initiative aims to help the next generation of comic creators begin their careers through seminars and intensive training with industry legends.

Several new comics were also announced during the Milestone portion of FanDome. These include an all-new Blood Syndicate series and the Milestone Compendium One, both of which are expected to be released in 2022. The latter will be a 1,300-page collection of some of Milestone’s most famous stories.

Needless to say, these major announcements should have DC fans, both new and old, hyped. If you would like to learn more about the Milestone Initiative, visit their website here. Check out the first key art for the film below:

