Oh sweet niblets! Miley Cyrus is set to make an iconic one-off return to Disney. The actress and singer, who found global fame during her half-a-decade run on Disney Channel's hit show Hannah Montana, is teaming up with Disney+ for one-off event Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions). The musical showcase is set to see Cyrus take to the stage in celebration of her hotly anticipated eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation.

In a brand-new teaser for the musical special, Cyrus is seen glowing under the sunshine as she wields a microphone in preparation for what looks to be an epic performance. The setlist is slated to comprise of her self-love anthem "Flowers" and seven subsequent tracks from the upcoming album. Cyrus, who also serves as an executive producer for the project, will also be joined by Canadian-American singer-composer Rufus Wainwright for a performance.

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker's presentation is set to be intertwined with exclusive interviews shot in the famous Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived. Notably, it also forms the backdrop for the official music video for "Flowers." Known for her candor, Cyrus is expected to offer fans a deeper insight into the record and the person she has evolved into over the years. The event is not the first time the singer has adopted an intimate backdrop for her music, in the past, she has self-released the “Backyard Sessions”, which put the spotlight on her powerhouse vocals and typically featured an outdoor setting. Given how well-received the sessions were, it's hardly surprising she has opted to convert the concept into a unique event.

Cyrus' return to Disney forms something of a full-circle moment for her legion of fans. After catapulting to international fame for her double role as average American teen Miley Stewart and pop sensation Hannah Montana, Cyrus became a household name seemingly overnight. Over the course of four seasons, viewers witnessed both on and off-screen Miley grow and eventually produce hits that would stand the test of time such as melodic hit "The Climb," pop anthem "The Best of Both Worlds" and romantic ballad "If We Were A Movie." The show wrapped in 2011 with an epic season finale that depicted the moment Hannah Montana unveiled her true identity as Miley Stewart to the world. The powerful close was symbolic of Cyrus' departure from the show and the channel, allowing her to finally step outside the squeaky-clean Disney Channel bubble. In the years to follow Cyrus successfully carved out her own identity and released chart-topping hits including "See You Again," “Party in the USA,” "Can't Be Tamed" and "Malibu."

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) streams on Disney+ on March 10 at 1pm EST. Until then, you can watch a teaser for the showcase below.