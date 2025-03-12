Miley Cyrus is one of the most famous names who practically grew up in the public eye. Despite several controversies in the past, which she emotionally addressed in her heartfelt track "Used To Be Young," the former child actress (now 32) has continued to thrive as a pop artist. From her iconic Hannah Montana role during the early days of her career to releasing various hit tracks, Cyrus saw her career blossom further with the recognition she gained for her record-breaking single "Flowers." After winning her first-ever Grammy last year, the pop star has achieved yet another milestone by surpassing the 1 billion mark on YouTube.

The music video for the empowering self-love anthem is only the singer's fourth visual to ever reach such a milestone on YouTube, following “Party In the U.S.A.” in 2009 and "Wrecking Ball" in 2013. Mike WiLL Made-It's "23," featuring Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J, also garnered over 1 billion views. The chart-topping "Flowers" is from Endless Summer Vacation, Cyrus' eighth studio album, which also includes singles "Jaded," "River," and "Used to Be Young."

In the visual, directed by Jacob Bixenman, Cyrus is seen walking down the street while clad in a now-iconic hooded gold dress before she makes it to a mansion, where she spends some time alone. "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand," Cyrus sings, declaring she can love herself better than anyone can.

Miley Cyrus Has Finally Gotten Her “Flowers,” and Deservedly So

While Cyrus has a number of hit singles under her belt, "Flowers" marks the singer's most successful one yet. Apart from enjoying high placements on various music charts, the track also gave Cyrus her first two Grammys for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year categories. In a celebratory number, Cyrus quipped, "Started to cry, but then remembered I just won my first GRAMMY!" Cyrus' collaboration with Beyoncé for "II Most Wanted" (the third single from the latter's eighth studio album Cowboy Carter) marked Cyrus' third Grammy win. The single won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award.

Apart from the Hannah Montana teen sitcom and Hannah Montana: The Movie, Cyrus has also appeared in the Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too episode of Black Mirror (where she was seen playing yet another fictional pop star, Ashley O), The Last Song, Crisis in Six Scenes, LOL, and So Undercover. You can watch the music video for "Flowers" above.