The duo will replace Carson Daly in hosting duties for the first time since 2004.

NBC will have a new pair of party hosts to ring in the New Year next month. Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are coming together in Miami to pull off a massive New Year's Eve bash on the network titled Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. Lorne Michaels is tagging along as well as executive producer for the special which will air from 10:30 p.m. ET to 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Alongside the pop star and comedian will be a lineup of as of yet unannounced guests and performers to join in on the fun. It's the first time since 2004 that the network's New Year's Eve special will be hosted by anyone other than Carson Daly, but NBC picked two of its biggest regulars to pick up the mantle. Davidson's been on Saturday Night Live since 2014 and has since been one of the show's most recognizable members.

Cyrus, meanwhile, is under a talent and development contract with NBCUniversal and has appeared as a judge on The Voice. She's also producing scripted and unscripted projects through her and Tish Cyrus' production company Hopetown. Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson is one of three specials Cyrus signed on to do with NBC, following her role as host of the pride concert Stand By You.

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," said executive VP of Live Events, Specials, and E! News at NBCUniversal Jen Neal in a statement. Cyrus, Davidson, and their "star-studded lineup" will have to compete with the ever-popular Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest from rival station ABC to see who can throw the best New Year's party of them all.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will, naturally, air on December 31 on NBC and Peacock.

