New Year's Eve is a time for reflection and celebration, where we examine the year behind us, honor our wins and mourn our losses, and ultimately prepare for and celebrate the new year ahead. The holidays are almost over, and New Year's Eve is rapidly approaching, signaling the end of 2022. It's been a big year, and people all over the world are preparing to party away the stress of 2022 and welcome a new start in 2023. Every year, party-goers flood bars, clubs, and landmarks to ring in the new year. And this year, Miley Cyrus is bringing the party to Miami.

The Grammy Award winner is bringing her New Year's Eve party back for the second year running, with an all-new cast of performers to help celebrate the end of 2022. If you're ready to get dressed in your holiday best and party into 2023, here's everything you need to know about the Hannah Montana star's New Year's Eve special, from who is performing to how to watch it live.

What Is Miley's New Year's Eve Party?

Last year, the first Miley's New Year's Eve Party aired on NBC. The special featured a variety of performers, including comedian co-host Pete Davidson, pop-punk legend Billie Joe Armstrong, and American rapper Saweetie. Cyrus went back to her country roots with a performance from country singer Brandi Carlisle, and also played host to a performance from recent SNL host and musical guest Jack Harlow. The special was produced by Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels, who is also attached to this year's installment of the special. Last year's show also featured a performance from Miley's sister Noah Cyrus, who sang a sweet duet of the Dolly Parton country classic "Jolene".

Alongside the slew of talented performers, the special saw Cyrus in seven New Year-worthy outfits, including a silver fringed jumpsuit and a bright-red catsuit with a matching blazer. The singer, who often talks about the importance of self-expression and staying true to yourself, is seen as a fashion icon by many and is certain to ring in 2023 with similar style.

Is There A Trailer For Miley's New Year's Eve Party?

NBC released a teaser trailer for Miley's New Year's Eve Party in November, revealing a very special co-host for the event: humanitarian, chart-topping country queen and Cyrus' real-life godmother, Dolly Parton. In the trailer, the two sit in a festive room covered in streamers, candles, and champagne bottles, both dressed to the nines in black and gold.

While the teaser doesn't show us much about the actual show, it sets the tone perfectly, with Cyrus stating that her New Year's Eve party is all about "getting glamorous, and dressing your best."

Parton and Cyrus have collaborated many times before, even at the very beginning of Cyrus' career. For example, Parton played the godmother of teen pop idol, Hannah Montana, on the Disney Channel show that shot Cyrus to fame. Similarly, Cyrus recently contributed to the soundtrack of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, her NBC Christmas special.

Where Is Miley's New Year's Eve Party Streaming?

If you're ready to party with Miley and ring in the new year with style, you can watch Miley's New Year's Eve Party live on NBC on December 31 from 10:30 PM to 12:30 PM ET. The show will be simulcast on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

Who Is Performing On Miley's New Year's Eve Party 2022-23?

This year's New Year's Eve Party is being produced by SNL legend Lorne Michaels, and features Miley Cyrus as the main host, with Dolly Parton co-hosting. The lineup of performers includes SNL cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, with the comedy band Please Don't Destroy also set to appear. Indie-alternative bands Lotto and Liily are also scheduled to perform, along with pop powerhouses Sia and FLETCHER and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

Much like last year, it seems like the show will be split between comedy sketches and musical performances, both featuring Cyrus and Parton and their scheduled performers. "The lineup is very me," Cyrus said while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December. "It's curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense." In the same interview, Cyrus reveals how producer Lorne Michaels managed to re-route air traffic that was scheduled to fly over last year's New Year's Eve Party, allowing them to perform and film without the noise of planes flying overhead, as the studio was located beside an airport.

New Year's Movies That You Can Stream Now

New Year's Eve (2011): New Year's Eve is an ensemble rom-com directed by Gary Marshall that follows a star-studded cast of interconnected characters as they move through the New Year. The movie hosts screen veterans such as Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Sarah Jessica Parker. New Year's Eve is available to stream on HBO Max, and available to buy or rent on YouTube, Google Play Movies, Amazon, and Apple TV.

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne (2021): The latest Peanuts animated special was released in 2021 and follows Lucy and Charlie as they try to throw an epic New Year's Eve party and fulfill their remaining resolutions. You can now stream the special through a subscription to Apple TV+.

When Harry Met Sally (1989): This New Year's Eve classic stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as two lovelorn New Yorkers who watch their lives and relationships over a decade, culminating in one unforgettable New Year's Eve. You can stream this movie now through a subscription to HBO Max or Netflix (from where it will be leaving soon), and it is also available to rent or buy through Amazon, YouTube, and Google Play.

High School Musical (2006): Hear me out, this is one for the Hannah Montana fans who want to get a bit of nostalgia come the countdown. High School Musical is the Disney Channel original film that launched Zac Efron to fame and begins with the two main characters meeting at a ski chalet on New Year's Eve. To reap the nostalgic rewards of watching High School Musical, you can head to Disney+ to stream it now.

