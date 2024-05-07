The Big Picture Women are now financially secure and owning success, not waiting to be rescued.

TLC's Milf Manor 2 shows older women dating much younger men confidently.

May/December relationships are thriving, and empowered women are changing dating norms.

Women are unequivocally the most effective shapeshifters in history. In less than half a century, women have evolved from being unable to participate in the workforce, to being the fastest group of small business owners/entrepreneurs and c-suite executives. Women have abandoned the notion of commitment to domestic work in the home, frying bacon that their husbands secured with their income, and instead are aggressively moving into the workplace, quite possibly owning the plant that manufactures the meat products and supervising the workers that cure the bacon. Women are no longer damsels in distress waiting to be rescued by a rich older man with a pension and good benefits. Today, women are turning the tables and, in the words of the age/defying icon Cher, becoming the rich men themselves, and it's all playing out on reality television.

The infamous quote the singer shared from a conversation with her mother telling her that she needed to settle down and marry a rich man, to which she rebutted, “Mother, I am a rich man” was much more than just a snappy comeback. Cher realized before it was on trend that a financially secure and confident woman could play the game of life by her own rules. Once she claimed the mindset, it became a way of life, and today Cher enjoys sashaying down red carpets with her boyfriend, music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. The couple showed up hand in hand at the recent iHeart Music Awards where Cher was honored with the Icon award. Her boyfriend, AE watched her performance from the audience with pride and, or dollar signs in his eyes, but nevertheless, the two have been a hot item for over two and a half years.

For the woman whose biggest hit posed the question if she could turn back time, it appears the fountain of youth comes with a May /December love affair. Cher’s realization was decades ahead of her time, but it’s clearly the vibe for TLC’s series Milf Manor 2.

The Ladies of 'Milf Manor 2' Are Defying Societal Standards In the Dating World

Six beautiful, financially secure women ages 45- 59 have decided to shirk the status quo and instead find a much younger man. With biology suggesting women arrive at their sexual peak in their 40s and men hit theirs in their early 20s, the physical perks are self-explanatory. Beyond the perks associated with intimacy, the women on Milf Manor 2 are open to the way a younger man connects with their youthful energy.

59-year-old Pilates instructor, Kelly, believes a younger man is more compatible with her lifestyle than a man her age. “I don’t want someone that smells like an old man. I don’t smell old, and I don’t want to be with anyone that smells old,” she explained during a confessional. For Crystal, a 48-year-old makeup artist with a booming business and fast-paced lifestyle, it’s important to find a mate who can keep up. Because most men her age are unable to match her energy, Crystal is open to dating a much younger man with similar interests.

The available bachelors cast on MILF Manor are on average in their early to mid-twenties. Most of them are around the same age as the sons and daughters of the women they will be dating. 21-year-old Joey says that older women know what they want and aren’t afraid to ask for it. He felt perfectly at ease asking 46-year-old Christina if he could bite her butt in the hot tub. Like the confident sexually empowered woman she is, Christina was more than happy to oblige her barely legal suitors' request.

Former exotic dancer Barbie agrees with the other ladies in the home in terms of not being compatible with men in her own age group. Today she owns a boutique marketing agency, but Barbie's ability to woo the opposite sex hasn't been lost over her advancing years. She was an immediate fave with the men on the first night, with most of them marveling over how youthful and "hot" she was despite her years. Barbie and her cast mates are pushing the agenda when it comes to women playing what historically has been a man's game.

'MILF Manor 2' Is Exposing the Realities of the "Cougar"

Wealthy men have always enjoyed the company of young, beautiful women, but it wasn't until recently that successful, financially secure women started doing the same thing. Hollywood is even embracing the trend with the highly anticipated 2024 romcom, The Idea of You starring the beautiful Anne Hathaway, as Solene, the seasoned love interest to Nicholas Gailitzine's, Hayes. The storyline focuses on a mature single mother who surprisingly finds love with a much younger man who happens to be a musician.

Related What You Need To Know About ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 14 The new season explores the aftermath of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s highly publicized fallout from the Season 13 finale.

With the wage gap slowly disappearing and women becoming a force to be reckoned with in the workplace, it's easy to assume these May/December relationships are here to stay. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a beautifully celebrated couple, with Priyanka being 11 years Nick's senior. Kris Kardashian, the brains behind the Kardashian fortune, has been in a relationship with Corey Gamble, an entertainment agent who is 25 years younger than she is. Supermodel Heidi Klum is married to a man 16 years her junior.

Celebrated X-Men actor, Hugh Jackman, is 13 years younger than Deborra-lee Furness, his wife of over 25 years, and the two show no signs of slowing down. Taking a page from these successful Hollywood couples may prove beneficial for the ladies of Milf Manor 2. Today's woman is self-assured and self-made, able to decide about a life partner based on wants instead of needs. For the six ladies at Milf Manor 2, enjoying the boyish charm of a twenty-something could prove to be the jump start they need for a second chance at love, or it could simply be fun for the moment. If their connections are based on love or lust, it is up to the women, but time has proven both options can offer a lot of fun for a woman who has her own.

Milf Manor 2 can be streamed on Philo.

Watch On Philo