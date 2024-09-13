There have been tons of war movies about countless different wars around the world, and not all of them are good. The number of rules, uniforms, and special effects to get right (or at least make them look convincing to a general audience) is daunting, and plenty of works will forgo realism for drama. The technical aspects are just part of the challenge, though; a good war movie must also have strong thematic intent, too. The best movies about military conflict rank among the greatest films of all time.

There are different kinds of war movies that cover various experiences, from boot camps to military court hearings, like The Caine Mutiny Court-Marshal and A Few Good Men, to prisoner of war stories like Rescue Dawn, to harrowing missions as seen in movies like 1917 and Apocalypse Now, to civilian life, as in Grave of the Fireflies. For the sake of ranking, a "military movie" centers around a character's experiences as an active soldier in combat or as a prisoner. The best military movies do an astonishing job of condemning the cruelties of war, the harm it does to soldiers and civilians alike, and the various conflicts that arise when the human spirit tries to cope with the extreme pressure of active duty.

10 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

It is difficult to understand a military without taking a look at how its soldiers are trained, and no narrative film does this better than Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket. Abusive drill instructor Sergeant Hartman (played impeccably by R. Lee Ermey) is the star of the movie's first forty minutes or so. It's astonishing to learn that his shouts of abuse were improvised and that he only took a few takes at most for the notoriously meticulous Kubrick to be happy.

Conformity, the suppression of the human spirit, and the rather explicit goal of turning people into killers all come across remarkably in that section. This is followed by Private Joker's (Matthew Modine) deployment, in which the strict rules and clockwork schedules give way to sequences that don't even fit together as a coherent story. The irony of it conveys how America's war in Vietnam proved so meaningless and destructive that it's hard to even put it all together.

9 'Platoon' (1986)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone wrote the screenplay for Platoon based on his experiences in Vietnam. No other film at the time had done such a compelling job showing what it's like to fight in the jungle. As Roger Ebert pointed out, after sweeping Vietnam epics like Apocalypse Now and The Deer Hunter, this movie simply sets out to establish "the bottom line, which is that a lot of people went over there and got killed, dead, and that is what the war meant for them."

Charlie Sheen plays Private Chris Taylor, the new guy who dropped out of college to sign up for the army. Minute and compelling details that make us feel like this is taken straight from Stone's memory include Sergeant Elias (Willem Dafoe) lightening Chris's load more than once, Chris getting bitten by ants (red and black), and trying not to fall asleep on watch duty. With the sequence in which a village is destroyed, Platoon shows both the American soldiers' trauma and the damage that some inflicted upon Vietnamese civilians.

8 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Directed by David Lean

One of the greatest historical epics of all time, Lawrence of Arabia takes place during World War I. Peter O'Toole plays T.E. Lawrence, a British Army lieutenant who gathers a number of Arab forces to defeat the Ottoman Empire. In the process, he gradually loses himself to his ever-increasing power, along with his sense of morality. The viewer sees at the beginning just how he dies, undermining the notion of a happy ending from the start.

As it was filmed on location in Jordan, Lawrence of Arabia boasts plenty of beautiful shots of the desert (including one of the most famous match cuts in cinema history). The trick to help keep viewers invested in a movie that's over three and a half hours long is to make it visually stunning. Whitewashed actors and a scandal over its ban in Jordan notwithstanding, Lawrence of Arabia is still one of the most compelling stories about World War I.

7 'Letters from Iwo Jima' (2006)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Director Clint Eastwood doesn't speak Japanese, but that didn't stop him from brilliantly directing Letters from Iwo Jima, the second part of his excellent double feature about the battle of Iwo Jima. One of the most devastating battles of World War II, the fight over Iwo Jima began with roughly twenty-thousand Japanese soldiers and ended with only 216 of them getting taken prisoner; the rest did not survive. Challenging the notion of dying an honorable death and showing the conflict from the Japanese perspective make Letters from Iwo Jima feel like a constant hell.

The sense of American patriotism from the famous Iwo Jima photograph is contested by what comes across as a battle that didn't need to happen. The Japanese forces were so outnumbered and technologically outmatched that the country's refusal to surrender essentially amounted to suicide. Centering on a soldier who doesn't want to die and a general (Ken Watanabe) who ingeniously fights a battle he cannot possibly win, this petrifying military movie was praised by Americans and Japanese audiences alike.

6 'City of Life and Death' (2009)

Directed by Lu Chuan

City of Life and Death is about the Japanese capture of Nanjing during World War II. After the short battle that saw Japan emerge victorious, the film has the viewer bear witness to countless atrocities that would amount to what is known as the Rape of Nanjing. One of many devastating scenes is when one hundred women volunteer to be temporary sex slaves for the Japanese army.

The film follows several people: a very young prisoner of war, a disillusioned Japanese soldier who falls in love with a "comfort woman," a Chinese man working for the Germans to protect his family, and more. The camera is very active, using lots of shakiness, cuts, and shots of characters looking directly at the lens. All these methods evoke the intensity of this appalling period. It's hard to recommend such a brutal work, but the unflinching and poetic depiction of war compels the viewer to remember what happened here.

5 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg directed the D-Day battle sequence in Saving Private Ryan with ferocity and hyper-realism previously unseen in cinema. The harrowing details, including several soldiers puking as they approach the Normandy beach, create such an atmosphere of authenticity that many veterans had to leave the theater when they saw it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had to create a hotline for WWII veterans to call after witnessing the film.

Few movies rival Saving Private Ryan's opening section in terms of showing audiences just how horrible war can be. Beyond that, the film tells the story of a man (Tom Hanks) who is supposed to take a group of soldiers on a mission to save the last surviving brother (Matt Damon) of four—just to make sure the soldier's mother doesn't have to grieve her last child. The premise alone raises questions about what is worth risking one's life for.

4 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Paths of Glory was a groundbreaking film upon its release in 1957. Its depiction of the battlefield wonderfully expressed what trench warfare was like and how horrifying it must have been for the soldiers who could hear gunfire and explosions before even leaving their trenches. When several troops are too scared to go out to fight a battle they can't win, they get court-martialed. Colonel Dax (peak Kirk Douglas) vies with his generals to save them from a death sentence.

Stanley Kubrick's breakout film stirred some controversy for its depiction of the French military during World War I, but France was the only country that took issue with it. Most people think of Kubrick for his emotionally cold style in films like 2001: A Space Odyssey and The Shining, but Paths of Glory very much makes the case for his ability to move the reader to tears. Although the film refuses sentimentalism, the final scene is one of the most heartrending in cinema.

3 'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

Directed by Michael Cimino

Michael Cimino's The Deer Hunter is one of the best-directed war movies. Although only the middle section includes the characters' time as soldiers, it's so well done that it goes down as one of the most intense depictions of war prisoners in film. The rest of the movie is framed around these pivotal moments, as the story starts with a joyous wedding and ends with a mournful dinner to the tune of "God Bless America."

Russian roulette is at the center of two extremely suspenseful scenes: the first includes a few friends from Pennsylvania trying to survive being Vietnamese prisoners, and the second shows them facing off against each other in even more tragic circumstances. Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep are excellent, as always, and Christopher Walken puts in a career-best performance as a soldier who winds up making money in an extremely dangerous way.

2 'Come and See' (1985)

Directed by Elem Klimov

One of the most searing anti-war movies of all time, Come and See begins with a kid pulling out a rifle from deep in the sand. It goes on to show this teenage boy joining the partisans in 1943 Belarus in their fight against Germany. World War II has never felt so hypnotic or brutal, as even a crane walking through a forest is given a frightening, otherworldly quality. The kid soldier and his friend Glasha trudging through the mud feels like a nightmare, and it doesn't get any easier to watch.

The expressionistic score is unsettling, too, and yet this bold style doesn't detract from the film's hyper-realism whatsoever; the disturbing portrait of Nazi atrocities and some of the greatest child-acting of all time make sure of that. There is such immediacy in the way this movie is filmed that everything that happens is utterly convincing. Anyone with a soul will be shaken to the core by the end of this film and its depiction of the relentless cruelty of being a child soldier.

1 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Based on Joseph Conrad's novella Heart of Darkness, Apocalypse Now relays Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) and his team's journey up through Vietnam and Cambodia in search of Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando). What they see and do along the way amounts to one of the most compelling indictments of America's absurd and chaotic involvement in Vietnam. As Captain Willard and the others go further along the Nung River, they go further away from organized warfare and seemingly further back in time.

Apocalypse Now is the most quotable war film and deservedly won director Francis Ford Coppola his second Palme d'Or at Cannes. It is, by turns, a dark satire and a horrific plunge into the bleakest depths of human nature. As a work that conveys and transcends the hell of war, Apocalypse Now (especially the three-hour Final Cut version) is arguably the greatest military film ever released.