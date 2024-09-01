Some of the most compelling stories featured on TV have come from military dramas. Although not as common as others, the genre has been part of the television landscape for decades, giving viewers a glimpse of war from the comfort of their homes with a balance of tense action sequences and emotional drama, or even balancing the realities of war with a sense of humor. Often, military dramas are set during actual wars, with storylines based on real events.

At their best, military dramas depict the intensity and drama of life on the war front without shying away from the horrors of war, even if they're not always accurate. Although modern television has produced some of the most critically acclaimed military dramas, including some based on true stories, some of the most memorable series in the genre are decades old but have stood the test of time and are harrowing reminders of the sacrifices made by the military.

10 'The Unit' (2006-2009)

Created by David Mamet

Image via CBS

A covert team of Special Forces operatives worked on dangerous undercover missions around the world in The Unit. The series depicted both the team’s work and their lives at home, including their families’ lives while the team was gone, and it was based on several real-life teams doing similar work, including the memoir Inside Delta Force. It lasted four seasons and aired on CBS. It was created by noteworthy playwright David Mamet.

Military dramas don’t always depict the day-to-day lives of soldiers and their families at home, often, the focus is just on the war front, but The Unit was a rare exception. Because of the premise and the nature of the missions the team worked, it was an action-packed show with a somewhat different tone than the typical military drama, although the plots dealing with the team’s wives were sometimes not as interesting or entertaining as the team itself.

9 'Six' (2017-2018)

Created by William Broyles and David Broyles

Image via History

SEAL Team Six was the focus of the aptly titled Six, initially tasked with killing a leader of the Taliban, a mission which became more complicated when they learned an American citizen was working with the group. Season 2 saw the group teaming up with a CIA officer as they infiltrated terrorist organizations in Europe to find the leader of the group. The show aired on the History Channel for two seasons.

Although the series was fiction, the thrilling, well-executed storylines, were based around real-life events, helping to ground the show and make it feel more familiar for viewers. And although similar series had been done before and Six could be a bit predictable, the series still stood out thanks to its characters. Despite its flaws, it still had plenty to offer for fans of military dramas, especially as the team worked together while the stakes climbed ever higher.

Six Genre Drama Number of Seasons 2 Studio History Channel Language English Debut Date January 18, 2017

Watch on History

8 'Baa Baa Black Sheep' (1976-1978)

Created by Stephen J. Cannell

Image via NBC

Baa Baa Black Sheep, later renamed Black Sheep Squadron, followed a group of misfit soldiers in the Marines during World War II and the trouble they got into around base when not in combat, which often forced their commander, ace combat pilot Major Greg "Pappy" Boyington (Robert Conrad), to get involved. The premise was loosely based on the real experiences of a Marine Corps aviator. It aired on NBC for two seasons.

Baa Baa Black Sheep lived up to its name and presented a more lighthearted take on war.

Baa Baa Black Sheep lived up to its name and presented a more lighthearted take on war, as it balanced its stories with comedy, the tone was set by the opening theme and the line “we’re poor little lambs who have lost our way.” It often featured notable guest stars, the most memorable being Star Trek star George Takei and rock musician Peter Frampton. The show faced some criticism for its tone, but it still presented entertaining stories without getting too dark.

Buy On Amazon

7 'The Gallant Men' (1962)

Created by Richard Bluel

Image via ABC

In 1962, the series The Gallant Men followed a group of infantrymen on the front line as they made their way up the Italian peninsula. Each episode was narrated by a reporter embedded with the platoon (Robert McQueeney), who was based on an actual reporter at the time, with plots focused on characters’ personal issues, relationships and political disagreements rather than the war itself. The show aired on ABC and lasted just one season.

The Gallant Men was still an entertaining show and an early example of military drama and how the genre has evolved.

The Gallant Men was, and still is, often compared to and overshadowed by Combat!, which premiered the same year. It has also been criticized for being formulaic, with characters based on stereotypes, although those characters did still represent a variety of personality types present not just in the military but anywhere. Despite these flaws, The Gallant Men was still an entertaining show and an early example of military drama and how the genre has evolved.

Buy On Amazon

6 'Tour of Duty' (1987-1990)

Created by Steve Duncan and L. Travis Clark

Image via CBS

Tour of Duty tells the story of a platoon during the Vietnam War. The first season centered on the typical activities of an infantry platoon, while the second season shifted to search and destroy missions, followed by covert operations in the third. The series lasted three seasons and aired on CBS, and the cast of its later seasons included Carl Weathers, Kyle Chandler, and Lee Majors. It was inspired by the movie Platoon.

Tour of Duty was the first series to regularly depict Americans in combat in Vietnam, and it addressed topics such as politics, faith, racism and more, most importantly, the effect the war had on both soldiers and civilians alike.

Tour of Duty was the first series to regularly depict Americans in combat in Vietnam, and it addressed topics such as politics, faith, racism and more, most importantly, the effect the war had on both soldiers and civilians alike. The series also featured a fictionalized version of the raid on Son Tay Prison. The show’s soundtrack included a number of songs from the era, most notably a shortened version of The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black.”

Buy On Amazon

5 'Over There' (2005)

Created by Steven Bochco and Chris Gerolmo

Image via FX

Over There followed a unit of mostly new soldiers just after their arrival in Iraq for their first tour of duty, as well as the impact their deployment had on their families back home. Its title was taken from a song by George M. Cohan written in 1917 about World War I. The show lasted one season and aired on FX. It was created by producer Stephen Bochco, best known for the shows NYPD Blue and L.A. Law.

Over There largely focused on the personal lives of the soldiers, especially the conflicts which arose as a result of their different upbringings, political leanings and more, but it was not limited to that. The show also depicted combat situations and also occasionally touched on military bureaucracy and politics, particularly how decisions might be perceived by the American public far removed from the realities of war. It was also notable for being the first scripted series set during America’s involvement in ongoing military action.

Over There Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US A gritty war drama that follows the experiences of a U.S. Army unit deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The series portrays the soldiers' struggles on the front lines, their personal sacrifices, and the impact of war on their families back home. Release Date November 13, 2005 Cast Ana Ortiz , Josh Henderson , Luke Macfarlane , Erik Palladino , Keith D. Robinson , Omid Abtahi , Lizette Carrion , Sprague Grayden , Nicki Aycox , Brigid Brannagh , Lombardo Boyar , Jimmy Jax Pinchak , Adam Storke , Josh Stamberg , Kirk B.R. Woller , Mark-Paul Gosselaar , Wade Williams , Joyce Guy , Bonnie Burroughs Seasons Main Genre War Expand

4 'SAS: Rogue Heroes' (2022- )

Created by Steven Knight

Image via BBC

After a training exercise landed officer David Stirling in the hospital, he began to recruit soldiers to put together what would eventually become known as the SAS in the British series Rogue Heroes. The show follows Stirling’s struggles along the way. One season has aired so far, and a second is on the way, expected to air in late 2024. The series is based on the book of the same name and stars Dominic West.

Rogue Heroes put an entertaining spin on the military and war genre, with a sense of humor and anachronistic music choices which helped it stand out, but it also has a lot of heart and sentiment.

Rogue Heroes put an entertaining spin on the military and war genre, with a sense of humor and anachronistic music choices which helped it stand out, but it also has a lot of heart and sentiment. The series boasts an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it was a hit for the BBC, so it’s no surprise new episodes are on the way. If Season 1 was any indication, Season 2 will be an unbelievable trip.

Watch on MGM+

3 'Combat!' (1962-1967)

Executive Produced by Selig J. Seligman

Image via ABC

1960s drama Combat! followed a U.S. platoon fighting Germans in France during World War II, specifically lower-ranking soldiers, with storylines exploring moral dilemmas, survival situations and more. Creator Robert Pirosh set out to make a series about the war as realistic as possible, leading to impressive attention to detail on set. The series lasted five seasons and over 150 episodes aired on ABC, making it the longest-running World War II drama on TV.

Combat! presented a fairly realistic look at life for the troops during World War II. It was the first successful scripted series about the war since the late ‘50s and proved to be an influential one, credited with triggering a surge of similar series. Because continuity wasn’t important at the time, there were several inconsistencies with storylines, and characterizations, but most importantly, Combat! consistently told compelling stories without glamorizing war.

Combat! Release Date October 2, 1962 Cast Vic Morrow , Rick Jason , Pierre Jalbert , Jack Hogan Seasons 5 Main Genre Drama

Buy On Amazon

2 'The Pacific' (2010)

Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman

Image via HBO

The Pacific was a miniseries for HBO about the connected stories of three Marines fighting in different regiments in the Pacific theater during World War II, set after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. It was based on the actual accounts of Marines who served in the war and features a few well-known battles, including Iwo Jima. It is considered a companion piece to the earlier miniseries Band of Brothers and was created by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

Although it didn’t quite live up to the quality and praise of Band of Brothers, The Pacific was still a compelling war drama in its own right with a harrowing depiction of war, as well as stunning visuals, and it could be just as difficult to watch as it was entertaining, thanks to the perspectives of each Marine featured. At the time, it was the most expensive miniseries ever made.

1 'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks

Image via HBO

The HBO miniseries Band of Brothers tells the story of the Army’s Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, as they served during World War II, starting with their training all the way through to the end of the war. Like The Pacific, it was created by Hanks and Spielberg. It was based on the book of the same name by Stephen Ambrose. A recent podcast by HBO gave a behind-the-scenes look at each episode.

Although over 20 years have passed since it was released, Band of Brothers remains one of HBO’s best-known and critically acclaimed miniseries, and it’s also still regarded as one of the best onscreen representations of World War II. In addition to brilliant writing, the series is a nearly-accurate portrayal of the war. The inclusion of interviews with the real men of Easy Company helps serve as a stark reminder that the series was based on their real experiences.

KEEP READING: From 'Rome' to 'Boardwalk Empire': The 10 Best Historical Shows on HBO, Ranked