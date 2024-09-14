Good horror films don't necessarily have to grace the silver screen or be backed with big names and a hefty budget. One particular horror gem can be found on the free streaming platform, YouTube, and only has an $800 budget, yet manages to create a truly grisly and gripping watch that will haunt your waking moments as well as sleep. Borne from the mind of Curry Barker, Milk & Serial is a 62-minute found footage film that gives us one of the creepiest insights into the mind of a killer. Short, jarring and wickedly fanatical, the movie boasts riveting performances, a twisty story and delightfully gruesome execution — it deserves to be a must-watch on any horror buff's list.

In a year that saw the release of Longlegs, Humane, Arcadian, and A Quiet Place: Day One, Milk & Serial not only held its own but emerged as one of the genre's finest — a true testament to its creative brilliance. Milk & Honey opens up as a standard YouTube video, where Seven (Cooper Tomlinson) introduces an elaborate prank that is part of the channel's long-running prank war between him and his best friend, Milk (Barker). As the events of the night unfold, things go down a dark and twisted path as one of the characters is not who they appear to be. It is best to go into this film blind, but be warned of the deeply disconcerting and troubled feeling the images and performances of Milk & Serial will invoke, especially as we become arrested by the masked eyes of an aspiring serial killer.

'Milk & Serial' Delivers a Range of Distinctly Disturbing Performances

Image via That's a Bad Idea Youtube Channel

With plenty of footage of the primary serial killer wistfully talking at the camera, Milk & Serial also gives us an unnerving insight into a psychopath's mindset. It takes it one step further as we also witness the profound impact the loss of life has on someone who isn't so inclined to murder. Barker and Tomlinson's performances lead us through two starkly different approaches to the same ordeal. Without spoiling too much, we can feel how one character maniacally relishes the metallic tang of a blood splatter, while the other is systematically crushed by the onus of it. Once again, the simplicity in their approach is acutely effective, especially when the serial killer reveals his grand plan that will set himself apart from his predecessors. It is unexpected to see such provocative performances, albeit an enormous pleasure, as the cast maintains a tight grip over their script and the audience. Alongside the two leads are Adlih Torres, Sterling L. Pope, Jonnathon Cripple and more, who all contribute to the undulating horror and disturbing realism of the found footage film

'Milk & Serial' Shows Why Comedians Are Dominating as Horror Directors

Barker and Tomlinson continue a surprising trend of comedians delivering some of the most impressive horror movies of recent years. For instance, Key & Peele's Jordan Peele directed Get Out, Us, and Nope while comedy actor Zach Cregger who directed 2022's Barbarian. Barker and Tomlinson run their own channel, that's a bad idea, which is filled with comedy skits and shorts, a skill that remarkably translates to the production of a horror film. With the simplistic premise and recognizable format of YouTubers simply vlogging with their handheld cameras, the film draws us in so closely we forget that this isn't really a normal YouTube video. Considering their background in the streaming platform, they effortlessly mimic the behaviors and camera positions you would typically see in prank videos. They are experienced with manicuring a bizarre and audacious set-up, and more importantly, they expertly make sure the pay-off lands right where it needs to. And in Milk & Serial's case, that would be at the bottom of our dried-up, jaw-dropped throats.

From the infamous The Blair Witch Project to the divisive Paranormal Activity, many of the best found footage horror films have been made with a dismal budget, and Milk & Serial is no exception. As YouTubers, it is also evident that they understand how to use the found footage medium to their advantage, as disorienting camera shakes and tumbling angles create a creepy atmosphere that is filled with taut anticipation. There is no way to predict where the film is going as each manic decision and revelation ricochets into another. The twisty story is peppered with scenes that are impossible to tear your eyes from, captivating us with each thoughtful or gruesome frame. These grotesque visuals are paired with jarring soundtracks that sometimes stalk upon us in a menacing hum or appear as an abruptly frivolous score that ironically contrasts what we see. Being able to cultivate such tension in the pit of our stomachs is a testament to the crew's ability to creatively stretch out their budget and their intimate knowledge of the platform. For all its eerie charm and haunting confidence, Milk & Serial has earned its way onto the tasting menu for any avid horror fan.

Milk & Serial Milk & Serial is a 2024 found-footage horror film directed by Curry Barker. The plot centers around a popular social media duo whose surprise birthday prank spirals out of control, leading them into a terrifying situation. The film, known for its micro-budget production of just $800, has garnered attention for its DIY filmmaking style and unexpected popularity online. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Curry Barker Cast Curry Barker , Cooper Tomlinson , Adlih Alvarado , Jonnathon Cripple , Andy Dubitsky , Gloria Karel , Sterling L. Pope , Paul Santoli , John Simmonds , Tristan Welsh Runtime 62 Minutes

Milk & Serial is currently available to stream on YouTube in the U.S.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE