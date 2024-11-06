Milla Jovovich is returning to the action genre once more. She's set to star in the new Taken-style action thriller Protector. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that the film is set to shoot in New Mexico this winter.

Protector will star Jovovich as Nikki, a war hero with a particular set of skills who thinks she's left her violent ways in the past as she raises her daughter, Chloe. Unfortunately for her, she awakens one day in an abandoned factory and finds that Chloe has been kidnapped. She'll have to call upon all her skills as she navigates the city's criminal underworld to find her daughter and get revenge on her captors - even as she evades the police and the military. The film is set to be directed by action veteran Adrian Grünberg (Get the Gringo, Rambo: Last Blood), and will be shopped to distributors at the American Film Market.

What other Action Movies Has Milla Jovovich Been In?

Jovovich has become one of the most prolific female action stars in Hollywood history. Her first action role came in 1997's sci-fi hit The Fifth Element; she followed that up by playing an action-oriented incarnation of the iconic French heroine in The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc. However, her action career truly took off when she starred as the amnesiac Alice in 2004's video-game-inspired Resident Evil. She went on to reprise the role in five sequels, many of them directed by husband Paul W.S. Anderson. Other action roles include Ultraviolet, The Three Musketeers, Monster Hunter, and 2019's Hellboy reboot. Most recently, she starred in Breathe, a dystopian thriller set on an Earth where oxygen has become a precious resource. She has a number of upcoming action roles in the works, including In the Lost Lands, a fantasy adventure adaptation of a George R.R. Martin short story; Midnight, with Alexandra Shipp and Rosario Dawson; and World Breaker, a science-fiction thriller with Luke Evans.

Bong-Seeb Mun will write the film's script; he will also produce the film with Kenneth Kim and Bang-Ok Joo for Aanaxion Studio, as will Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier for Highland Film Group. Martial artist and stuntman Ho-Sung Pak (Olympus Has Fallen, Bullet Train) will produce and also serve as stunt coordinator.

Protector will film this winter, and will be shopped at the American Film Market; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.