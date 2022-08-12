The term, "millennial," means a lot of different things to different people. Whether it's other generations calling them out as the group of "participation trophies" or being blamed for economic failures because of too much avocado toast, there seems to regularly be a negative connotation to the word. Regardless, millennials have been an incredibly important part of pop culture and entertainment, and some of the best movies for millennials reflect that. They have helped make the film industry a more inclusive place for the outliers of the world, and have also been more influenced by movies than previous generations.

Millennials also grew up with some of the first openly gay theatrical releases, deeply dark and insidious characters, and among generation-defining millennial movies that birthed some of the most iconic characters of all time. There's no shortage of legendary movies that define millennials and continue to influence popular culture to this day, with the upcoming Toy Story 5 and the new musical Mean Girls reboot just among the latest examples of the far-reaching impact these films have. Whether it's through incorporating unique slang, influencing fashion choices, and, most importantly, capturing the times and the vibe that came with them, some movies just manage to sum up millennials as a generation.

22 'Twilight' (2008)

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke

The Twilight frenzy of 2008 came about at the perfect time in millennial life. "Scene" fashion was in, Myspace was at its peak, and music was all about crooning and emo hairstyles. The movie's triumph even brought about an entire wave of vampire and werewolf television shows that were highly successful as well, like The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, and True Blood.

It may be among millennials' favorite movies, but Twilight is in no way the peak of cinema. But it resonated with millennials in the same way that the Harry Potter franchise did. Following the plain and awkward Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), the movie takes you on an escapist journey where its ordinary main character is sought after by a handsome 100-year-old vampire and a shirtless werewolf. And if the first one isn't enough of a bizarre treat already, there are four more in the saga to keep fans hooked. What's not to like?

21 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Directed by Gil Junger

One of the biggest trends of the era was the multitude of iconic and beloved romantic comedies, with the genre having its renaissance with a multitude of genre-defining installments. Of the romcoms of the era, few are as critically acclaimed and beloved as 10 Things I Hate About You, a contemporary take on a classic Shakespeare comedy. The film follows young Cameron, who in hopes of dating the girl of his dreams, enlists the help of a bad boy to date her older sister, so that she will be allowed to date him and go to the prom.

Romcoms always lend themselves to being endlessly rewatched and quoted by its biggest fans, with 10 Things I Hate About You easily being one of the biggest fan favorite romcoms of the era. From the multitude of quotable lines to the charming and dynamic performances from the likes of Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles, millennials quickly fell in love with the charm and wit of the film, quickly making it a classic for the genre as well as the generation as a whole.

20 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez

The Blair Witch Project created an entirely new way of movie marketing. It also pushed the found-footage horror genre to the front seat of pop culture. If you are a millennial, the memories of The Blair Witch Project's release are probably still burned into your mind. It was hard to escape the movie when it was marketed as a “true story” and one of the scariest movies ever made.

The end scene where Mike (Michael C. Williams) is standing in a corner facing the wall, and Heather (Heather Donahue) is attacked by the demonic entity while her camera falls, is one of the most memorable endings of all time. Rumors of it being based on a true story and actual found footage definitely didn't help put anyone to sleep at night either. While it isn't as terrifying today given everyone knows it's not real, it still holds a certain appeal for those who experienced watching it when it first premiered.

19 'Clueless' (1995)

Directed by Amy Heckerling

Before Mean Girls, there was Clueless, which toes the line between millennial and Gen X movies. Alicia Silverstone is unforgettable as Cher Horowitz, a gorgeous, popular, wealthy, and remarkably brilliant protagonist who gains confidence after playing matchmaker at her shool. She soon befriends newcomer Tai Frasier (played by Brittany Murphy) and decides to give her a makeover, believing it will help her.

Inspiring new fashion trends and influencing slang, Clueless is an iconic '90s film any millennial should watch at least once. The true star, of course, is Cher, who subverts harmful stereotypes by showing genuine compassion, a surprising level of introspection, and unmatchable wit and sass.

18 'Easy A' (2010)

Directed by Will Gluck

An incredible Emma Stone role any millennial would recognize, she plays Olive Penderghast in the beloved teen movie, Easy A. Showing a specific brand of high school hell, the film depicts Olive's experiences after gossip about her lie of losing her virginity spreads like wildfire and gives her a brand new reputation. Instead of shying away, Olive embraces her newfound infamy.

Olive's reaction to her notoriety reflects rapidly changing opinions and discussions around sex and sexuality, which were still extremely taboo, especially among more conservative schools. Easy A also depicted an important shift in the way gossip spreads in high schools, as social media makes it extremely hard to hide secrets.

17 'Scream' (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven

Teen horror went through a large wave of popularity throughout the 90s, with one of the biggest defining factors and causes for this rise being the massive success and legacy of the original Scream. The legendary 90s teen horror film sees a small suburban town facing a mysterious, dangerous killer known as Ghostface, laying waste and amassing a deadly body count. The teens of the town begin to treat their situation as if they were in a horror movie, using the various tropes and conventions of the genre to attempt to predict who the killer is and where they may strike next.

While meta-commentary and flipping conventions on their heads may be commonplace nowadays as a staple of Millennial culture, Scream was one of the earliest adopters of this wild and signature tone and style. The film seamlessly blended effective comedy, genuine horror, and some of the biggest stars of the era to create a cultural phenomenon, almost single-handedly reintroducing horror to a new generation of fans. While its various sequels would help continue and sustain its legacy in the years to come, it's impossible to understate the impact that the original had on millennials.

16 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Directed by Mark Waters

Before Mean Girls, Tina Fey was known as the nerdy comedian on Saturday Night Live with a quick wit and a killer p