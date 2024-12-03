Chris Carter's Millennium may not be the first show that comes to mind when you think of classic Christmas episodes of television, but that's probably because you haven't seen "Midnight of the Century." The tenth episode of the series' spectacular second season, this holiday hour serves as an introspective look at the life of Lance Henriksen's Frank Black as he struggles to come to terms with who he is, where he came from, and what his supernatural "gift" has to offer. Pulling from Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, this Millennium tale offers hope at a time of year when many feel hopeless and reminds us that light can be found even within our own personal darkness.

'Millennium's Signature Christmas Episode Is a Profound 'Christmas Carol' Remix

When writers Erin Maher and Kay Reindl originally pitched "Midnight of the Century," it was meant to be a horror story. "We came up with the idea of doing A Christmas Carol with Frank," Reindl told Cinefantastique in 1998. "The three ghosts would be serial killers of the past, present, and future." However, the concept felt too similar to showrunners Glen Morgan and James Wong's previous Halloween-themed hour, "The Curse of Frank Black." Instead, Maher and Reindl were instructed to rework the idea as more of "a day in the life of Frank Black," one that would delve into the tenderhearted isolation in which our hero finds himself on Christmas Eve. Of course, Frank is largely self-isolated, and, even surrounded by friends and family, he remains haunted by his past. It's here that he learns that the secret to moving on lies in forgiveness.

In keeping with A Christmas Carol, Frank Black is haunted on December 24th, but not by the ghosts of killers. Instead, the heavenly hosts appear as omens to Frank, who begins to see angels everywhere. His daughter, Jordan (Brittany Tiplady), draws one that looks identical to an image Frank's deceased mother, Linda (Cheryl McNamara), helped him draw as a child. Likewise, a Jacob Marley stand-in, Simon (Gerry Curie), appears to Frank as a mysterious angelic messenger, speaking of fetches, the "souls of those destined to die in the coming year." There are no traditional ghosts as in the Dickens tale, though the message remains clear. Frank is soon pushed into reconnecting with his long-estranged father, Henry Black (Darren McGavin of A Christmas Story and Kolchak: The Night-Stalker fame), and thus, the spirit of Christmas lives on.

We learn here that Frank's mother had a similar gifting. As a seer, angels often appeared to her, and she knew when people around her were going to die. This gift, this curse, drove Linda Black into isolation. Rather than try and help her understand it, Henry foolishly allowed her to recuse herself of her family, and she died alone 50 years prior. Frank has never been able to forgive his father for this, and now that he has a daughter, one who shares his own gifting, he is in danger of making the same mistake his parents did. Frank is given a choice between his family or the Millennium Group. This is why Simon appears, hoping to course-correct Frank from his dark path.

"Midnight of the Century" Is a Deeply Spiritual Journey for Frank Black

Writer Erin Maher described "Midnight of the Century" as "Frank being guided along some kind of spiritual journey." Much like Ebenezer Scrooge, Frank Black is forced to relive and confront the hardships of his past in order that he might be free to enjoy the future. In what could be considered a melancholy Christmas special, Millennium's first foray into the holiday offers the character a hopeful look at the future. By reconciling with his father (who originally meant to be played by Johnny Cash), Frank alters course just as midnight approaches. We see this most profoundly at the end of the episode, as he and his family meet at church on Christmas Eve. The story concludes with a touching moment between father and daughter as they watch the fetches that Simon spoke of begin to appear, including a familiar face.

Of course, there are other things to love about "Midnight of the Century." Frank and Brian Roedecker's (Allan Zinyk) exchanging of gifts (and opinions on what makes a serial killer), Peter Watts' (Terry O'Quinn) speech on the strange passage of time, and Frank and Lara Means' (Kristen Cloke) intimate discussion on angels are all highlights — as is Frank pulling a Jingle All the Way in searching for the perfect present for Jordan. The charming Millennium episode can be as humorous at times as it is introspective. But, ultimately, "Midnight of the Century" is about how Christmas looks for a man who foresees the end of the world, and somehow, it's more hopeful than you might expect.

