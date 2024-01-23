At the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF), Miller’s Girl finally debuted after writer Jade Bartlett’s screenplay made the Black List in 2016. The Black List pours through hundreds of unproduced screenplays every year to find the most liked titles to amazing works in a genuinely altruistic fashion. Four of the 400 screenplays that were created based on the Black List's recommendations were recipients of Oscars, including Spotlight, Slumdog Millionaire, Argo, and The King's Speech. So when Point Grey Pictures, a production company founded by Seth Rogen (Superbad) and Evan Goldberg, picked up Bartlett’s script, it was obvious that Miller’s Girl was a shoo-in for success.

If you missed the PSIFF, you still might be curious to find out more about the film ahead of its release date, considering its potential to become a renowned film. That’s where Collider steps in, since we now have all the collected information for the upcoming masterpiece, Miller's Girl.

Miller's Girl A creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student. Release Date January 26, 2024 Director Jade Halley Bartlett Cast Martin Freeman , Jenna Ortega , Bashir Salahuddin , Gideon Adlon Runtime 93 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Jade Halley Bartlett

When is 'Miller's Girl’ Coming Out?

Lionsgate bought the rights to release Miller’s Girl and will play in theaters across the U.S. on January 25, 2024.

Is There a Trailer for 'Miller's Girl'?

Lionsgate released a trailer for Miller’s Girl on December 13, 2023, through its YouTube channel.

The trailer starts with Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman) and Cairo Sweet (Jenna Ortega) introducing themselves alone together in a classroom setting, where Miller is immediately impressed by Sweet’s fascination with writing and literature. As Burn It Down, a song by Daughters, starts singing, “always said I was a good kid,” Sweet is back in her bedroom, writing while holding a cigarette. She narrates the words while a pensive Miller reads in his study. With more private meetings, Miller asks her to write a short story; meanwhile, the two exchange inappropriately flirtatious grins. But as the uninspired writer searches for a meaningful story, she sets her sights on pursuing Miller. When the playful banter becomes a menacing threat from the scorn 18-year-old, Miller battles with the imminent disaster befalling his career. His peers advise him to steer clear of Sweet, but the spark between the two flares on. With tears, a montage of them battling their emotions appears on-screen and ends with another school employee (Christine Adams) asking Sweet, “In your own words, how did it start?”

Where Can You Watch 'Miller's Girl'?

Available showtimes for Miller’s Girl can be found online at the following vendors:

Who Stars in 'Miller's Girl'?

Image via IMBD

Jenna Ortega stars as the lead, Cairo Sweet, in Miller’s Girl; she’s easily one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood since her top-watched series on Netflix’s Wednesday, played as Wednesday Addams. Her debut in film started in Iron Man 3 back in 2013, which was one of the highest-grossing films at the box office of all time. After landing roles in several other hits, she finally got the lead in Stuck in the Middle, a Disney Channel show, and has since moved into more edgier films such as Scream and X. After Miller’s Girl, we’re excited to see her next big part in Beetlejuice 2. Alongside Ortega, Martin Freeman will play Jonathan Miller, her teacher in the movie. Freeman is an Emmy-winning actor from his role on the British television show Sherlock. He is also well known for being in The Hobbit film trilogy and Captain America: Civil War. The rest of the cast in Miller’s Girl with supporting roles are Gideon Adlon, who started off her film career in Blockers and is also known for her roles in The Mustang and The Society; Bashir Salahuddin, who recently had a role in Top Gun: Maverick as Hondo Coleman; Dagmara Domińczyk, known as Mrs. Callahan in the 2022 comedy Bottoms or Ann Beaulieu in the biographical drama Priscilla; and Christine Adams, who is known for her parts in Batman Begins and Tron: Legacy.

What is 'Miller's Girl' About?

Image via IMBD

Miller’s Girl covers some very sensitive subject matters about a complicated relationship between a teacher and his 18-year-old student. Jonathan Miller (Freeman) is enamored by his student, Cairo Sweet's (Ortega) knack for reading and writing. But what starts off as seemingly innocent support from the teacher turns into a wildly inappropriate fantasy as Sweet begins writing about an imaginary affair between the two. It’s unclear whether Miller makes a serious attempt to stifle his student’s advances, but as his peers urge him to stop it, Sweet decides that she will make it her mission to pursue him regardless.

