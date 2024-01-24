Get ready for a dark, coming-of-age story with the much-anticipated film, Miller’s Girl. Starring Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega, the dark-dramedy thriller film is written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett, in her debut feature film. The plot revolves around the titular Miller and his “girl”, where Miller is a creative writing teacher, and the girl, Cairo, is his student. When her writing assignment appears inappropriate to her teacher, they both get involved in a strange emotional connection that blurs the lines between teacher and student. As they get more entangled in their own web of complex emotions, and their lives intertwine, each of them must face their demons while fighting to save everything that they care for.

From its official synopsis, trailer, and initial promos, Miller’s Girl seems to be exploring an intense and sensitive theme of a twisted relationship between a young student and an older teacher. Although this might seem like a classic trope, the upcoming drama thriller will tackle this through a thriller narrative. That being said, we have yet to find out how the filmmaker navigates this complicated concept. Slated to release this January, Miller’s Girl also boasts a powerful cast, where each cast member comes with a strong resume, thus hinting at an engaging viewing experience. While you wait for the film to arrive at the theaters, check out the cast and their respective characters and find out who plays who in this upcoming dark drama.

Jonathan Miller, one of the titular protagonists, is a high school teacher. A failed erotic novelist, Miller seems to have resorted to his failure of not having written anything for years, which he hides behind his average teaching job. When he meets his new student, Cairo, he is instantly taken by her talent and intelligence. With a loveless marriage and an unexciting life, he soon forms a friendship with his star student. And that’s when things start to take a dangerous turn.

Martin Freeman stars as Jonathan Miller. The Emmy and BAFTA-winning English actor had his breakthrough role as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit trilogy and as Dr. John Watson on BBC’s Sherlock. Some of his most notable works include Ricky Gervais’s The Office, Fargo (Season 1), The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, and Shaun of the Dead. He has also appeared as agent Everett K. Ross in the Marvel movies Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther and its sequel, and recently, in the series Secret Invasion. Freeman also appeared in FX’s Breeders, which he created and produced, and other series like Startup, A Confession, and Angelyne.

Cairo is a high school student and the star of Miller’s class. An 18-year-old girl, she is described as “precocious” and appears to be much ahead of her peers in intelligence, knowledge, and speech. When Miller recognizes Cairo’s academic talents, she starts to admire him and seeks attention, to the point where she seeks opportunities to get closer to him. As we find out from the trailer, the teacher-student duo seems to be in each other’s company with a witty exchange of knowledge. But as she gets more fascinated by her teacher, it turns into a dark obsession that would put her and her teacher in deep trouble, threatening their career, reputation, and probably, life.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega plays the role of the second protagonist, Cairo Sweet. Starting as a child actor, she gained most prominence with her role as Jane in CW’s Jane the Virgin. As an adult actor, Ortega had her breakthrough with the teen-drama film, The Fallout, followed by slashers and horrors like Scream (2022), Scream VI, X, Studio 666, and American Carnage, which earned her the reputation of the new-age Scream Queen. Her role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday remains the most popular role, which earned her Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. Besides returning in and as Wednesday in the series’ second season, Ortega will next appear in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 and Death of a Unicorn, among others.

Boris Fillmore is a coach at the same high school where Miller teaches. Besides being his co-worker, Fillmore is also Miller’s best friend and confidante. When Fillmore learns about Miller and Cairo’s increasing interactions, he seems concerned. This situation also sheds light on Fillmore’s own issues with another student that he is wary of. But Fillmore is conscious of the implications of such teacher-student equations and believes that some lines should just not be crossed, especially in a high-school environment.

Emmy-nominated actor, writer, and comedian, Bashir Salahuddin stars as Coach Fillmore. As an actor, Salahuddin has appeared in films like Snatched, A Simple Favor, Marriage Story, Cyrano, and Top Gun: Maverick, and in series like Superstore, Arrested Development, Single Parents, Looking, and The Mindy Project, and in a recurring role in Netflix’s GLOW. Salahuddin also co-created (with Diallo Riddle) and executive-produced Comedy Central’s South Side. Since 2019, he has been appearing on the comedy series, Sherman’s Showcase, which he also created, wrote, and executive produced with Riddle.

Mrs. Beatrice Miller, Jonathan’s wife, is an alcoholic and a workaholic woman. Her lifestyle is perhaps one of the triggers for the Millers’ failing marriage. She is also a writer but unlike her husband, she is currently in the middle of her own novel. This also becomes a reason for her to criticize her husband’s failure to make it as a writer. Like her husband, Beatrice also seeks excitement in her life but is not something she seeks from him. So naturally, when Cairo comes up in discussion, it does not bode well for their relationship.

Dagmara Dominczyk plays the role of Beatrice Miller. She is best known for her recurring role (and later main role) of Karolina Novotney in HBO’s Succession. But before the Emmy-winning series, she had also appeared in several popular television shows, like The Good Wife, 24, Suits, Boardwalk Empire, and Prodigal Son. Dominczyk’s film credits include Vera Farmiga’s directorial debut Higher Ground, followed by The Letter, The Immigrant, The Lost Daughter, and recently, Priscilla.

Winnie is Cairo’s best friend and roommate. An unabashed high-school student, Winnie is on the other end of the spectrum from Cairo. If Cairo is cerebral and uses her wit to get her way, Winnie is more risqué in her approach. She is always encouraging Cairo to be rebellious and daring and participate in racy pastimes. Winnie also becomes a subject of interest for Coach Fillmore, but not as dangerous as Cairo’s equation with Miller. Despite her adventurous disposition, she is not comfortable with Cairo and Miller’s relationship.

Gideon Adlon of The Society fame stars as Winnie. She is best known for her roles in NBC’s The Thing About Pam, as well as American Crime, Criminal Minds, When We Rise, etc. Her film credits include Blockers, The Mustang, Sick, and The Craft: Legacy. Adlon is also known for her voice roles in Pacific Rim: The Black, Battle Kitty, Shape Island, and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

In other supporting roles, Christine Adams of Black Lightning fame plays the role of the high-school principal. She has appeared in films like Batman Begins, Tron: Legacy, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Her most notable television roles include The Whole Truth, Terra Nova, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Hijack.