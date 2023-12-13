The Big Picture Jenna Ortega shines as the enigmatic writer Cairo Sweet in Miller's Girl, captivating her teacher Mr. Miller with her talent and deadpan humor.

Their complicated relationship takes a dark turn when Cairo's provocative short story suggests an inappropriate connection, putting everything Miller holds dear at risk.

With an all-star cast and a gripping storyline, Miller's Girl promises to be a thrilling film that explores the depths of desire and the consequences of crossing boundaries.

Coming off of megahits Wednesday and Scream VI, Jenna Ortega is looking as dangerous as ever in the new film Miller's Girl from first-time writer/director Jade Halley Bartlett. Lionsgate released a new trailer today that sees her enroll under the tutelage of the titular writing professor, Mr. Miller (Martin Freeman). What follows is a complicated relationship between teacher and protégé that threatens to ruin everything Mr. Miller has built throughout his life, starting with his job.

Ortega takes the lead in Miller's Girl as a mysterious and talented young writer named Cairo Sweet who seems destined for greatness with some guidance from Mr. Miller. When the two first meet, she immediately makes an impression on him as an avid reader, and he quickly discovers that she's especially gifted with her words. Not to mention, he finds her deadpan sense of humor charming. Miller sees great potential and offers her a special short story assignment to test her abilities, though something darker seems to be sizzling between the two. When his colleagues start teasing him about it and Cairo's friend tells her to "make him love you," it's clear that their bond will get messy very quickly.

The crux of the story revolves around the fallout of the writing project. A brief glimpse of Cairo's short story hints at an inappropriate relationship that Miller won't stand for. After telling her that she'll fail without editing the story, the modern scream queen chillingly dares her co-star to do it, sending them spiraling into a complex web as they confront their darkest thoughts and desires. For Mr. Miller, his job, his family, and any hopes of a normal life are in jeopardy as Cairo threatens to go up the chain and allege that the two shared a relationship beyond teacher and student. Per the synopsis, both are fighting desperately to hold onto their sense of purpose and everything they hold dear as their lives become further tangled.

Who Else Joins Ortega and Freeman in 'Miller's Girl'?

Image via Lionsgate

Miller's Girl is just one of a host of exciting upcoming projects for Ortega after another big year that saw her once again headline, and officially leave, the Scream franchise with Melissa Barrera. Before 2023 wraps, she has the action-heavy drama Finestkind coming to Paramount+ on December 15. 2024 will see her return to her role as Wednesday Addams for Season 2 of Netflix's horror-comedy series and she'll accompany Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, and more in Beetlejuice 2 which just finished filming. For Miller's Girl, she gets a strong co-star in the Emmy-winning Freeman alongside a supporting cast featuring Dagmara Domińczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, and Gideon Adlon.

Miller's Girl will hit theaters on January 26 following its premiere at the Palm Springs Film Festival, which runs from January 4 through 15. Ortega, Freeman, and Bartlett will be in attendance to discuss the film. Check out the trailer below.