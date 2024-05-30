The Big Picture Republic Pictures picks up Millers in Marriage, the next big project from Edward Burns, exploring the struggles of three middle-aged siblings in relationships.

Paramount's Republic Pictures has picked up the worldwide rights to Millers in Marriage, its next big project following the success of Self Reliance and Snack Shack, among others, earlier this year. Written and directed by Saving Private Ryan star Edward Burns, the film follows the unique struggles of three middle-aged Miller siblings, tackling some of the greatest questions and fears in relationships relating to fidelity, professional success and failure, and finding second chances after the collapse of a marriage. The full cast has been set with Julianna Margulies, Gretchen Mol, and Burns playing the Millers while Minnie Driver, Morena Baccarin, and Benjamin Bratt also star.

Mol plays Eve Miller, a former lead singer-songwriter in an indie rock band who is now trapped in a toxic marriage.

She begins to weigh other options upon sparking a connection with a music journalist (Bratt). As her predicament unfolds, her sister Maggie, played by Margulies, sees her union of 30 years start to fray when her profession begins proving more successful than her husband's. Rounding out the trio is Burns's Andy, an artist still struggling with his feelings for ex-wife Tina (Baccarin) while exploring things romantically with Tina's recently divorced colleague and successful fashion industry executive, Renee (Driver). All three will face their own challenges and determine what they truly want from marriage.

In addition to the main stars, Millers in Marriage also boasts a strong group around them. Insidious and Aquaman franchise star Patrick Wilson boards the film as successful musical manager and struggling alcoholic Scott, alongside Campbell Scott as Nick, an award-winning author wracked with writer's block, and Brian d'Arcy James as Dennis, a high-end home caretaker with an interest in Maggie. It's a deep bench for Burns to work with as he returns to a genre he's all too familiar with. His 1995 Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner The Brothers McMullen similarly followed three siblings struggling with love, marriage, and infidelity while his follow-up She's the One tackles the interconnecting relationship drama of two brothers and their respective partners. Burns also brings back longtime production partner Aaron Lubin for the occasion alongside Ellen H. Schwartz

'Millers in Marriage' Continues a Streak of Hot Projects for Republic Pictures

Since being revived by Paramount in 2023, Republic Pictures is beginning to re-establish itself as a notable distributor. Gone are the days of westerns and serials starring greats of the genre like John Wayne and Roy Rogers, but the banner has managed to land some starry projects that have gone on to earn acclaim with audiences. Last year in particular saw Republic attached to some major titles in varying capacities, including the last film of The Exorcist director William Friedkin, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, the much-lauded biographical comedy-drama BlackBerry, and the Jody Comer-led TIFF darling The End We Start From.

There's no word on when Millers in Marriage could be released. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Republic Pictures' new star-studded drama.