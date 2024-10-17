The first trailer for The Electric State, the highly anticipated Netflix film from Anthony and Joe Russo, has just dropped, and it's an eye-popping sci-fi extravaganza. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, the sci-fi epic takes audiences into an alternate version of the 1990s, where sentient robots and humans once coexisted peacefully—until a mysterious uprising changed everything. The Electric State is based on the graphic novel written and illustrated by author Simon Stålenhag. It was released in 2017 to critical acclaim, with reviewers highlighting the immersive world-building and the way Stålenhag's art captured the eerie, desolate landscapes of a world that looks to be in decline, as well as its visual similarities to Blade Runner.

Millie Bobby Brown leads the cast as Michelle, an orphaned teenager trying to navigate a fractured world where robots, once considered a vital part of society, are now in exile. Michelle’s world is turned upside down when she meets Cosmo, a very sweet but secretive robot who reveals that he’s controlled by her younger brother, Christopher.

Now, one thing — Michelle thought Christopher was dead, so this comes as a shock and ends up sending Michelle on a cross-country journey across the American Southwest to find him while examining the circumstances behind his disappearance. Along the way, Michelle teams up with Keats (played by Chris Pratt), a smuggler, and his sarcastic robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie), as they venture into the Exclusion Zone — a remote desert area where the robots now live in hiding.

Who Else Is Involved in 'The Electric State'?

The A-list cast also includes the likes of Ke Huy Quan, fresh off his Academy Award win, who joins the ensemble alongside Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Stanley Tucci, and rising star Woody Norman, while Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo, and Alan Tudyk lend their voices to various robots throughout the movie.

The movie is directed by the Russo Brothers, who are set to work on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars next year, following their acclaimed run directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The screenplay is penned by their long-term collaborators, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote all four of the aforementioned Marvel movies.

The Electric State is set to be released on Netflix some time in 2025. Check out the trainer for the movie above, and stay tuned to Collider for further details.