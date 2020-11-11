Millie Bobby Brown to Fight a Dragon in Netflix Fantasy Film ‘Damsel’

Hot off the success of the Netflix movie Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown has signed on to executive produce and star in a new fantasy film titled Damsel for the streamer, Collider has learned.

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) will direct from a script by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans), and the film will be produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Brown will executive produce under her PCMA Productions banner along with Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi and Mazeau. A source pegs the budget at around $60-$70 million.

Netflix is keeping the official synopsis under wraps, but sources say the story follows a young princess who is married off to a rival kingdom and immediately finds herself in danger when it’s revealed that her new home has a nasty little secret — during the harvest season, the kingdom sacrifices their princesses to a hungry dragon.

Brown will play Princess Elodi, whose innocence gives way to a fierce warrior spirit when she finds herself fighting a dragon that’s out to kill her. The actress is no stranger to fighting mythical creatures, having made a name for herself as the powerful Eleven on Stranger Things.

Since her breakout turn on that supernatural sci-fi series, Brown has starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and she’ll return for next year’s follow-up Godzilla vs. Kong. Brown is also attached to star in Universal’s coming-of-age drama The Thing About Jellyfish from producer Reese Witherspoon.

But don’t let all those major studio credits fool you. Netflix has made it a priority to stay in business with Brown, who is riding high off the streamer’s original movie Enola Holmes, which seems like a potential franchise to me, though a sequel has yet to be officially announced. Brown is also set to star in the thriller The Girls I’ve Been, which like Enola Holmes, she will also produce for Netflix along with the cancer drama A Time Lost. It’s unclear whether she’ll star in the latter film, which is being written by Anna Klassen.

Fresnadillo is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker who broke out with the 2001 fantasy drama Intacto featuring Max von Sydow before landing the high-profile 28 Days Later sequel 28 Weeks Later. His last directorial effort was the 2011 fantasy horror-thriller Intruders starring Clive Owen, so Damsel certainly represents a comeback of sorts, though Fresnadillo has also been busy developing a live-action Sword and the Stone movie for Disney+.

Mazeau has experience writing about fire-breathing creatures, having co-written Wrath of the Titans. He also had a hand in writing Cowboy Ninja Viking, spy movie Section 6, an adaptation of Ernest Cline‘s Armada and a new Van Helsing movie for Universal.