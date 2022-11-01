While all eyes are on Enola Holmes 2 this week, when Collider sat down with two-time Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown we also talked a little about AGBO and Netflix's The Electric State, which is the upcoming action-adventure flick that she’s starring in alongside Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games film series), and Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion). The movie, which is also a Netflix production, helps to establish Brown as one of the most prominent stars of the streaming giant; especially after her breakout role as Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things and her work as the titular Enola Holmes.

During the interview, Brown told Collider’s own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub about the experience of working with the director duo of Joe and Anthony Russo, who hand-picked her to star in The Electric State:

“The fact that they were so dead-set on me playing her, just the fact that you... That trust in a director with an actor, it's really unheard of, and I don't really get to experience that very often. So the fact that they wanted me only made me want them even more. And to be able to have that opportunity to make this movie with them has been such an amazing experience, and it's just been a really good collaborative effort. It feels like I'm actually working with, I mean, real, real experienced, experienced team. Their team is incredible, the directors are amazing, obviously, and I've got an amazing cast to be alongside.”

Avengers Team Assembles to Bring The Electric State to Life

The Electric State is based on an illustrated novel by author Simon Stålenhag. Set in 1997, Brown will play a teenage girl who runs away with her robot and sets out on a quest to find her brother through a much different, more post-apocalyptic America than the one we used to know. In this version, the United States is a crumbling consumerist high-tech society that only continues to fall apart more and more as the girl travels across the country.

The screenplay of The Electric State is adapted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, whose heads have already been put together in order to come up with fan-favorites such as Pain & Gain, the Captain America trilogy, and the last two Avengers movies. Principal photography of The Electric State began earlier this month.

You can check out the full Millie Bobby Brown interview above and check out the trailer for Enola Holmes 2 below: