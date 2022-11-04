She also talks about working with the Russo Brothers on 'The Electric State,' and her hopes for 'Enola 3.'

A few days ago, Millie Bobby Brown, star and producer of Enola Holmes 2, sat down with Collider's Steven Weintraub to talk about the charmingly delightful sequel. Following the events of the first film, Enola is struggling to free herself from the shadow of her famous older brother Sherlock (played by Henry Cavill), while working to get her own detective agency up and running. Just as our young sleuth has decidedly given up, a mysterious new case lands in her lap, setting off yet another comedic and harrowing adventure.

During her interview, Brown teased who - or what - was the biggest diva onset during filming, talked about her hopes for continuing the Enola Holmes saga, and letting go of Stranger Things’ Eleven. Brown also shared what drew her to the Russo Brothers’ upcoming film The Electric State, and the joy of the “collaborative effort.” You can read the full interview below, or watch the video above. For more on Enola Holmes 2, check out the review from Collider’s Arezou Amin.

COLLIDER: I'm very happy you got to make the sequel. It's a ton of fun. I hope it's a huge hit.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: Thank you.

Image via Netflix

You produced this, and I am curious, what do you do as a producer when your stars won't come out of their trailer, or are complaining about craft services?

BROWN: Oh my goodness. Thank goodness I am able to work with wonderful people. There is not one person on that set that ever plays up. Luckily we work with real actors and real professionals, so we are never hit with that issue ever. The only big diva is COVID that just comes in and sweeps our sets. That's the only thing we tackled. Other than that, no actors were harmed in the making of this film.

You and Henry look like you're having so much fun working together. I remember talking to you after the first Enola, you were hoping to make a sequel. Now that you've made a sequel, how much are you hoping to continue playing Enola and being able to make another one?

BROWN: I mean, obviously I really hope so. I love Enola, and I know that, now, people are very much invested in the character and the plot, and I can only hope that Netflix provides that trust and opportunity once more.

You've obviously been playing Eleven for a while. You've now played Enola. You've been playing two characters a lot over the last few years, and I'm curious, are you excited about the possibility of, when Stranger Things wraps, being able to do all these different roles, or are you sort of going to be incredibly sad because it's been such a huge part of your life?

BROWN: It has been a huge part of my life, and it will be sad for the most part, but there is an inkling of me being able to finally let go of her, and being able to free up some of my schedule to be able to tell some stories of my own.

You are working with the Russo brothers now - big fan of those guys - really excited about Electric State. What was it about that material that said, "I need to do this."?

BROWN: The fact that they were so dead-set on me playing her. That trust in a director with an actor, it's really unheard of, and I don't really get to experience that very often. So the fact that they wanted me only made me want them even more. And to be able to have that opportunity to make this movie with them has been such an amazing experience, and it's just been a really good collaborative effort. It feels like I'm actually working with, I mean, a real, real experienced, experienced team. Their team is incredible, the directors are amazing, obviously, and I've got an amazing cast to be alongside.

Last question for you. You've done so many cool shots through your already great career. Which shot ended up being the toughest for you, whether it be because of a camera move, whether it be because of the emotional need of the scene? I'm just curious, which was the shot?

BROWN: Do you know, I did a really difficult shot just now on Electric State about last week. It was really hard. Maybe one of the hardest I've ever had to do. I got it in the end, but it was just very technical, and it required a lot of people and a lot of time. Actually, in the first Enola, I also had a very difficult shot where I had to talk to the camera while crossing the road and not being hit by horses and carriages. Very tough.

Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.