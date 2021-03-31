With director Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong now playing in North American theaters and streaming for free on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Millie Bobby Brown and Julian Dennison about making the newest entry in the monster franchise. During the very fun interview, they talked about who they’d be rooting for if they weren’t in the movie, what it was like working with Brian Tyree Henry (who plays Paper Boi on Atlanta), what do we need to do to get an Enola Holmes sequel, and more. In addition, over the past year, whenever we wrote about this movie, so many people wanted to know why Godzilla and Kong don’t kiss. So I asked them about it. Considering they had no idea I’d be asking this question, their answers were fantastic.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, you will see the two monsters taking each other on in their first shared film in years. The film is a direct sequel to both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island and the movie co-stars Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, and Demián Bichir.

Check out what Millie Bobby Brown and Julian Dennison had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Millie Bobby Brown and Julian Dennison:

What do we need to do to get an Enola Holmes sequel?

I jokingly ask why don’t Godzilla and Kong kiss in the movie?

Have they seen the series Atlanta?

What was it like working with Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry)?

If they weren’t in the movie would they be rooting for Godzilla or Kong?

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong.

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two Titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

