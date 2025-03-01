Before Stranger Things catapulted actor Millie Bobby Brown to global stardom, she delivered an exceptional performance in her first major TV role at just 10 years old in the 2014 series Intruders. Based on Michael Marshall Smith’s novel, the series follows a secret society seeking immortality by taking over others' bodies, spanning genres from police procedural to the supernatural. Created by The X-Files veteran Glen Morgan, who wrote alongside his frequent collaborators, brother Darin Morgan, and wife Kristen Cloke, Intruders stands out with its eerie atmosphere and gripping storytelling, further elevated by strong performances from its talented cast.

Brown plays Madison O'Donnell, a young girl whose body becomes a vessel for an ancient and evil soul. Her performance not only showcased her range but also established her as one of the most exciting young actors of her generation, giving audiences an early glimpse of her immense talent before her breakout role on Stranger Things. Intruders was the perfect starting point for Brown, highlighting her ability to command a scene and leave a lasting impression, setting the stage for the career she would go on to build.

What Is 'Intruders' About?