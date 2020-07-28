Millie Bobby Brown to Play Bisexual Con Artist in Netflix Movie ‘The Girls I’ve Been’

Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown has signed on to star in an adaptation of Tess Sharpe‘s YA novel The Girls I’ve Been that she’ll also produce alongside Ozark‘s Jason Bateman.

Brown will play Nora O’Malley, the daughter of a con artist who picked up many of her mother’s tricks and has become a master manipulator in her own right. When she goes to the bank with her ex-boyfriend Wes and secret girlfriend Iris, the three of them are taken hostage by two bank robbers — who quickly learn they have no idea who they’re messing with.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Brown will produce through her PCMA Productions banner, while Bateman will produce through his Aggregate Films along with Michael Costigan. Aggregate’s Tracy Nyberg brought in the project, which falls under the company’s overall deal with Netflix, and the book will be published early next year by Penguin Random House.

The Girls I’ve Been keeps Netflix in business with the stars of two of its biggest shows — Stranger Things and Ozark, both of which earned Emmy nominations for Best Drama Series on Tuesday. Netflix is eager to begin filming the fourth season of Stranger Things as soon as it’s safe to do so, but no official start date has been announced yet.

Netflix already picked up Legendary’s Enola Holmes, which finds Brown playing Sherlock Holmes’ rebellious teen sister — a gifted super-sleuth in her own right. Henry Cavill co-stars as Sherlock, while Sam Claflin plays their brother, Mycroft. That film is set to debut in September on Netflix, which is also developing the cancer drama A Time Lost with Brown and her sister, Paige Brown.

Meanwhile, Bateman earned a pair of individual acting nominations on Tuesday for his work on Ozark as well his guest turn on HBO’s The Outsider. He’s currently prepping the New Line thriller Shut In from writer Melanie Toast. For more on that buzzy project, click here.