The Big Picture Millie Bobby Brown will produce an adaptation of her novel Nineteen Steps through her own PCMA banner with Netflix.

Acclaimed screenwriter Anthony McCarten was hired to write the screenplay for the adaptation.

Nineteen Steps was written by Brown and follows Nellie in WWII, inspired by Brown's grandmother's life.

Millie Bobby Brown will take her recent book, Nineteen Steps, to an entirely different level. According to Deadline, the Damsel star has struck a deal with Netflix to produce an adaptation of her work through her own PCMA banner. The Stranger Things star is set to expand her working relationship with the streaming platform, after almost a decade of collaborating with the studio for a wide variety of productions. "Nineteen Steps" was published during the fall of last year.

Anthony McCarten has been hired to write the screenplay for the adaptation. The writer previously worked on Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and The Two Popes. But the biggest achievement of McCarten's decorated career was his work on The Theory of Everything, which awarded the writer with an Academy Award nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The upcoming adaptation of Nineteen Steps seems to be in good hands, with the studio recruiting an acclaimed screenwriter for the production.

Nineteen Steps was written by Millie Bobby Brown alongside Kathleen McGurl. The premise of the book follows the young Nellie Morris, as she tries to survive the unpredictable landscape of growing up while World War II is taking place. The anecdotes described in the story were inspired by the life of Millie Bobby Brown's own grandmother. One of the central plot points of the novel is directly connected to the Bethnal Green Tube, where 173 people tragically lost their lives while attempting to enter a bomb shelter.

Millie Bobby Brown Returns to Netflix

The adaptation of Nineteen Steps will allow Millie Bobby Brown to continue her extremely successful working relationship with Netflix. The performer recently starred in Damsel, a dark fantasy story directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Bobby Brown stepped into the shoes of Elodie. The character was depicted as a young woman from the north who was about to embark on a quest beyond anything she could've imagined. Bobby Brown has also starred in two Enola Holmes films.

But the biggest success Netflix and Millie Bobby Brown have collaborated on is Stranger Things. The science fiction blockbuster hit is set to return next year with its final season. Eleven, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Max (Sadie Sink) and the rest of the Hawkins team will return to defeat Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) once and for all. However, the latest season of the series showed how the villain will stop at nothing to take Hawkins down. Eleven will have to face the biggest challenge of her life in the final season of one of Netflix's biggest hits.

A release date for the adaptation of Nineteen Steps hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.