Millie Bobby Brown has already amassed significant recognition and accomplishments in her early career, and she is poised to add another title to her already impressive portfolio. Since her ABC debut in 2013's Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, the young actress has only grown in popularity, landing a role in Netflix's critically acclaimed show, Stranger Things, which has catapulted her name into stardom. And now, at age 19, she will have her first novel published by HarperCollins' imprint William Morrow, which will be available this fall. Titled Nineteen Steps, the historical novel is hugely inspired by Brown's family history during World War II, particularly her grandmother, Ruth, who survived the Bethnal Green tube station disaster in the 1940s.

An "epic story of love, loss, and secrets," the actress' publisher stated that Brown's debut novel will follow 18-year-old Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green during the Second World War. In the midst of facing another chapter in her life, "enchanted with the idea of a broader world," she met an American airman, Ray, stationed nearby at the Bethnal Green station. However, an air raid impacted the station, killing hundreds of people—including children—resulting in catastrophic consequences. Watching her world being torn apart before her eyes, with her hopes gradually dimming, "Nellie finds that, against all odds, love and happiness can triumph."

In a statement, the actress shared that her book is something personal and definitely close to her heart, especially since it took inspiration from her "Nanny Ruth." She added: "I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honored to keep her story alive." Executive editor Liz Stein, on the other hand, stated that she was extremely moved by the novel's poignant storytelling, adding that the "heartwarming and heartbreaking" novel is a "tender, inspiring story about female resilience and the human spirit."

Brown has starred in various films and television shows, including Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Enola Holmes, and Godzilla vs. Kong, in addition to an episode appearance in NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey's Anatomy. Apart from acting, she also dipped her toes into producing her film Enola Holmes, as well as its sequel. And now, the 19-year-old actress will be venturing into new territory, using her pen and her talent for storytelling this time, with the release of Nineteen Steps on September 12.

Alongside her debut novel, Brown will also star in Joe and Anthony Russo's upcoming science fiction film, The Electric State, starring Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Nineteen Steps will release this fall. In the meantime, check out our interview with Brown below: