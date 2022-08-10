One of Millie Brady's next roles will be as a lifestyle mogul. According to Variety, Brady has been cast in director Filip Jan Rymsza's upcoming film Object Permanence. The film is described as being set in the near future and will follow Brooke Brooks, a supermodel played by Brady.

Prior to becoming a lifestyle mogul, Brooke was a supermodel. After her success in the lifestyle industry, she becomes the first person to IPO (Initial Public Offering) herself. She will then have to face the identity she has created for the public, as well as her sense of self. Brady's previous work includes playing Eliza in Apple TV+'s Surface, Lily Laurence in BBC One's Roadkill, and Lady Aethelflaed in Netflix's The Last Kingdom. "Millie is such a force: a transfixing union of vibrance, instinct and craft," said Rymsza. "I'm deeply inspired by the soulfulness of her interpretation."

In addition to directing, Rymsza also wrote the film's screenplay. He will also be a producer for the film. Rymsza previously directed 2020's Mosquito State. He also co-wrote Mosquito State's screenplay with Mario Zermeno. It starred Beau Knapp as Richard Boca, Charlotte Vega as Lena del Alcázar, and Jack Kesy as Beau Harris. Rymsza was also a producer for 2019's Valley of the Gods (directed by Lech Majewski) and Lost Transmissions (directed by Katharine O'Brien). "I am honored to be working with Filip," said Brady about Object Permanence. "He is a true visionary and his script is something that feels both dystopian and uncomfortably close to reality. It's an important story to tell for the time we are living in."

Marta Lewandowska will be a producer for the film. It will be produced by Friends with Benefits Studio. The Polish Film Institute will co-finance the film in partnership with ATM Grupa S.A. The film is scheduled to begin filming in September. It will be shot in Poland, Germany, and Thailand. "Object Permanence is something that people were aware of already, they just didn't know how to define it," Rymsza previously said about the film. "It's the understanding that objects continue to exist even if you can't seem them or hear them, or otherwise sense them."

No official release date has been announced for Object Permanence. Brady's latest performance can be seen in Surface, which is currently available to stream on Apple TV+. A trailer for Surface can be watched below: