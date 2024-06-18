The Big Picture PBS' new The Forsyte Saga remake features a talented ensemble cast in a lavish and romantic series set in 1880s London.

This adaptation by Debbie Horsfield offers a fresh take on John Galsworthy's beloved story for contemporary audiences.

Millie Gibson, playing Irene in the series, shared her excitement for the role in an interview with Collider last month.

MASTERPIECE on PBS unveiled its first look at the upcoming series, The Forsyte Saga, featuring the first imagery of Doctor Who star Millie Gibson as Irene and Joshua Orpin (Titans) as Soames. The lavish, sumptuous, and romantic series follows the opulent lives of the Forsyte family in 1880s London, weaving a tale of love, loyalty, ambition, and betrayal. The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast that includes Francesca Annis (Reckless), Stephen Moyer (True Blood), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show), Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga), Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day), Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era), Owen Igiehon (Disclaimer), Tom Durant Pritchard (This is Going to Hurt), Jamie Flatters (Avatar: The Way of Water), and Josette Simon (Anatomy of A Scandal).

The Forsyte Saga is based on the renowned books by John Galsworthy, with this latest adaptation penned by Debbie Horsfield. The series offers a fresh take on the beloved story, with a few significant updates to captivate contemporary audiences. In this version, Irene is portrayed as a ballet dancer who finds herself entangled in a complex relationship with Soames, who is deeply infatuated with her.

Millie Gibson Can't Wait to Take Part in 'The Forsyte Saga'

Image via PBS Masterpiece

In an interview with Collider's Samantha Coley last month, Gibson shared her excitement about the role. She said:

“Well, I play Irene and it's an adaptation. It's been done twice but the most recent one was in 2002. So it's an adaptation again on John Galsworthy's book called The Forsyte Saga. Irene's a ballet dancer in this version and she falls in love with Soames, who is very infatuated with her — obviously, that's why I've been cast as her! It's a beautiful love story, but also a tragic one, I’d say. I mean, to be honest, it's not like Doctor Who where I'm like, hush-hush, it's like, ‘Read the book and then you'll find what happens.’ But yeah, I'll say that the version is quite different, though, that we're doing. Debbie Horsfield writes it.”

MASTERPIECE on PBS has a reputation for delivering high-quality period dramas, and this latest adaptation promises to be a standout addition to their lineup, which has previously included the likes of Downton Abbey, Sherlock, Poldark, Victoria, Grantchester, Endeavour, Call the Midwife and Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

