Patti Stanger is known for her matchmaking skills, bringing together romantic partners from across the globe in her dating show The Millionaire Matchmaker which ran for eight seasons. The reality series showcased an exclusive matchmaking service where rich, successful men were matched with beautiful women via Patti's skills, handed down to her through generations of matchmakers within her family.

However, one match that does not work, according to Patti is that of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK, after they announced very recently they were separating. In a joint statement posted on Instagram, they said: “We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together. To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children, we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.” Although the announcement came as a surprise to some, it was not much of a shock to others, Patti included.

Patti Stanger Shares Her Feelings On Dorit And PK Kemsley's Separation

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, Patti pulled no punches when she said that she didn’t think the couple should get back together saying: “If she goes back, she’s stupid.” This followed on from Andy asking Patti what she thought about Dorit’s comments saying that divorce was currently not an option and that she and PK were hoping to resolve some of their issues.

Patti’s outspokenness will come as no surprise to fans of The Millionaire Matchmaker who watched Patti go toe-to-toe with some of the most powerful men in the world and without batting an eyelid.

But fans are asking what made her say this about PK and Dorit. Does she know something we don’t? Or is she just feeling slightly jaded and cynical as she, by her own admission, has been single for a long time following several disappointing romantic relationships?

Patti was previously engaged to a real-estate executive who ironically she met through a matchmaker. Following the breakdown of that relationship, Patti started dating someone that she met on The Millionaire Matchmaker! Unfortunately, that didn’t work out and Patti then started dating someone she met through an online dating website. They dated for several years before calling it quits.

For now, it remains to be seen whether the RHOBH star will take Patti’s advice or whether she will reconcile with her husband PK.

